San Antonio FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC took its second consecutive victory in league play as an early own goal off a long throw-in by Kendall Burks earned a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field.







