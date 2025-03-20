San Antonio FC Defender Shannon Gomez, Midfielder Mohamed Omar Receive International Call-Ups
March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced defender Shannon Gomez and midfielder Mohamed Omar have received international call-ups for their respective national teams.
Gomez will feature for Trinidad & Tobago in the team's upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers. The defender has been capped 17 times for his senior team, most recently playing the full 180 minutes in the team's pair of CONCACAF Nations League matches in October 2024. Trinidad & Tobago will take on Cuba for a spot in this year's Gold Cup on Friday, March 21 at 3 p.m. CT and Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m CT.
Omar earns his second call-up for the Somalia National Team as the squad prepares for the CAF World Cup qualifiers. Somalia is set to face Guinea on Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m. CT and Botswana on Tuesday, March 25 at 8 a.m. CT in Group B.
