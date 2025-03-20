Oakland Roots SC Announces Two New Academy Contract Players for 2025

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the signing of two new Academy Contract players, Alejandro Caracheo Luna and Emilio Martinez.

"Alejandro and Emilio are coming off a very strong preseason with Roots," said Oakland Roots SC Technical Director Jordan Ferrell. "Last year, they grew to be leaders in our 51O environment and they both have shown the work and dedication to earn this new challenge with our first team."

These Academy Contract two will wear the following numbers for Oakland Roots SC; Emilio Martinez will wear 42 and Alejandro Caracheo Luna will wear 57.

Congratulations to both, this is what we mean when we say #51GROW.

