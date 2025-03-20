Oakland Roots SC Announces Two New Academy Contract Players for 2025
March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the signing of two new Academy Contract players, Alejandro Caracheo Luna and Emilio Martinez.
"Alejandro and Emilio are coming off a very strong preseason with Roots," said Oakland Roots SC Technical Director Jordan Ferrell. "Last year, they grew to be leaders in our 51O environment and they both have shown the work and dedication to earn this new challenge with our first team."
These Academy Contract two will wear the following numbers for Oakland Roots SC; Emilio Martinez will wear 42 and Alejandro Caracheo Luna will wear 57.
Congratulations to both, this is what we mean when we say #51GROW.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Announce Partnership with Metta Performance - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Hartford Athletic - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Michael Adedokun on Loan from CF Montréal - Lexington Sporting Club
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC at FC Tulsa - North Carolina FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Two New Academy Contract Players for 2025 - Oakland Roots
- San Antonio FC Defender Shannon Gomez, Midfielder Mohamed Omar Receive International Call-Ups - San Antonio FC
- Miami FC Signs Defensive Midfielder Nacho Jiménez - Miami FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Rhode Island FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Advance in U.S. Open Cup with 5-1 Win over Harpos FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Monterey Bay Advances to the Second Round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup With 4-0 Win at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Advance in U.S. Open Cup with 5-1 Win Over Harpos FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Two New Academy Contract Players for 2025
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Renew Oakland Centric Partnership with Visit Oakland
- Takeaways from Roots' Seaside Stumble at Monterey Bay FC
- Roots Fall, 2-3, to Seaside Rivals Monterey Bay FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club and Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins Announce City Hall Rally on March 18th in Support of the Team's 2025 Season at the Oakland Coliseum