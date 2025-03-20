Monterey Bay Advances to the Second Round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup With 4-0 Win at Cardinale Stadium

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC defeated Inter San Francisco 4-0 at Cardinale Stadium in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Mobi Fehr scored the opening goal in his 2025 debut and it took him just 71 seconds, marking the score the fastest in club history in all competitions. Meanwhile, Xavi Gnaulati - who is no stranger to two goal nights in Seaside - bagged a first-half brace. Ilijah Paul put the finishing touches on the night with a goal in the 84th minute, and Alex Dixon ended the match with two assists.

Monterey Bay got things started with the fastest goal in both club and Cardinale Stadium history. Dixon drove through the box on the left side to the end line before playing back to Fehr inside the six for the go-ahead tap-in a mere 71 seconds into the match. In the 26th minute, another 2025 debutant, Luke Ivanovic, whipped a ball across the box towards Gnaulati, who buried the ball into the back of the net to bring the match to 2-0. Dixon then scored a goal four minutes later, but it was called back for offside. Gnaulati bagged his second goal of the night in the first minute of first half stoppage on the end of another cross, this time from Dixon, who recorded his second assist of the night on the play to put the Crisp-and-Kelp up 3-0 at the halftime break. Monterey Bay added a fourth goal on the night in the 84th minute. Adrian Rebollar lobbed a short pass towards Paul at the near post and the forward headed it in to bring the match to its final score of 4-0.

Up Next

Monterey Bay travels down the coast this coming Saturday, March 22 for a fixture with Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium in Week 3 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT with live streaming of the match available on ESPN+.

Information

Date: March 19, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Cloudy and 51°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 3 1 4

Inter San Francisco 0 0 0

MB: Mobi Fehr (Alex Dixon) 2'

MB: Xavi Gnaulati (Luke Ivanovic) 25'

MB: Xavi Gnaulati (Alex Dixon) 45+1'

MB: Ilijah Paul (Adrian Rebollar) 84'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-1-2-3): Sam Gomez; Joel Garcia Jr., Carlos Guzmán (Nico Gordon, 61'), Alex Lara, Miles Lyons (Grant Robinson, 61'); Pierce Gallaway; Mobi Fehr (Anton Søjberg, 82'), Ethan Bryant; Alex Dixon, Xavi Gnaulati (Ilijah Paul, 71'), Luke Ivanovic (Adrian Rebollar, 61')

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Wesley Fonguck

Misconduct Summary

ISF: Adrien Argast (caution) 21'

MB: Miles Lyons (caution) 28'

ISF: Pierre Rapolt (caution) 37

ISF: Jesus Enriquez (caution) 40'

MB: Nico Gordon (caution) 68'

Officials

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referee: Bernard Abousleiman

Assistant Referee: Peter Hanson

Fourth Official: Jamie Padilla

