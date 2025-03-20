Miami FC Signs Defensive Midfielder Nacho Jiménez

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Juan Jiménez.

Jiménez joins Miami FC following his last stint with CA Progreso, Uruguay's Liga AUF Apertura team. Before signing with Progreso, Jiménez played for Cerro Largo FC in 2024.

Prior to his Liga AUF Apertura campaign, Jiménez played in Greece's Super League 2 with OF Ierapetras from 2022-2023.

"The team, technical staff and all the people who work here, welcomed me in a great way from the first day. Everyone made themselves available for anything I needed so that I can quickly adapt here," said Jiménez. "There is a group where practically all of us are new, however, I was surprised that they were all already very close. We all have the same desire, to give 100% to put Miami FC on top."

Jiménez's signing comes ahead of Miami's match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies this Saturday. Tickets for the rivalry match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

