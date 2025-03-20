El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Announce Partnership with Metta Performance

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Academy has launched a new partnership with FirstPoint USA, the world's leading college soccer and university admissions agency, to provide comprehensive support to its youth players aspiring to pursue high-level college soccer opportunities. This strategic alliance aims to strengthen the Academy's commitment to player development by offering expert guidance and resources to navigate the complex college recruitment process.

"We are excited to launch this innovative new partnership with El Paso Locomotive and look forward to working with the team," FirstPoint USA Head of Club Partnerships Harvey Moyes said. "The club has a great track record of developing young talent, and our partnership will support those players with aspirations to play college soccer at the highest level possible, through our personalized, high touch service aligned to needs of each player and their family."

FirstPoint USA has helped talented athletes secure scholarships and pursue their academic and athletic dreams in the United States for over two decades. Their personalized guidance and support throughout the college recruitment process enables athletes to make the best decisions for their futures.

"FirstPoint has a fantastic track record of placing young players into some of the leading college soccer programs, and their network of coaches is industry-leading," Academy Director Ivan Militar said. "We are keen to improve our player pathway in this area, and FirstPoint was the obvious choice of partner to deliver this service with the knowledge of their personalized program and the way they support players and their families. We're looking forward to kicking off the partnership which will further enhance our reputation as one of the leading youth clubs in the country."

Locomotive Academy promotes the college pathway with Alex Pozo serving as College Recruitment Coordinator while other coaches also boast collegiate soccer experience. These efforts have been successful with every player in the most recent graduating senior class receiving at least one offer to continue their academic and athletic careers as student-athletes at the collegiate level.

"Since the formation of our Academy and the fully funded U20 USL Academy League Team, we have been working towards achieving the highest possible standard possible when it comes to college recruitment," Militar said. "We want to make sure that we are constantly convincing our members of the benefits of choosing the college pathway and educating them on the different roadblocks on the way to the college path such as eligibility, testing and getting good grades while also helping them to match their aspirations academically and athletically when they are trying to find their school."

Players and families interested in learning more about this exciting partnership and how FirstPoint USA can support their college soccer aspirations are encouraged to schedule an introductory call.

