Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After an early bye week, the Indomitable Club returns to action to host defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Overview: SAC v COS

Date: Saturday, March 22

Time: Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Post-Match: Stick around to watch the Unified Teams from SAC and COS face off on the pitch

Know Your Club - Republic FC

Sacramento opened the 2025 season in good form, getting its first come-from-behind victory since 2023 with a 2-1 win over New Mexico United. After going down a goal early, Russell Cicerone equalized with a penalty before newcomer Lewis Jamieson found the back of the net just two minutes into the second half. Once the Indomitable Club took the lead, the squad clamped down defensively to deny New Mexico a shot on target in the second half.

The performance earned Republic FC its first two honors of the year. Jamieson was named the Player of the Week, while Cicerone joined his fellow striker on the Team of the Week. Academy graduate Blake Willey also impressed in his first start of the year, recording five duels won, six possessions won, and three tackles won.

"Coming off the victory against New Mexico gives us a lot of positive energy, and we just want to continue that," said defender Freddy Kleemann. "You could see the team's chemistry really come together in the first game, and I think we're just going to get better as the season goes on."

"To play New Mexico and Colorado Springs in the first two weeks, that's a difficult stretch," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "But we're at home, and I think whoever we play at home, we want to try and be the dominant team. We want to make sure that we always have a great chance at winning the game."

"But it's still early in the season and we're still finding our feet. Saturday's match will be a great challenge for us, but it's one that we're looking forward to," he continued.

Know Your Opponent - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

The reigning champions are still looking for their first win of the season. The team played to a draw against El Paso in Week 1 before falling to Detroit City 2-1 at home last week. In both contests, Colorado Springs scored first but conceded late goals to drop points. Against Detroit, the Switchbacks dominated the stat sheet, including 60% of possession, but couldn't capitalize on their chances in front of goal before an unfortunate own goal sealed their fate.

But the season is still young and there is still good reason to believe that the Switchbacks can put together a campaign similar to last season's title-winning run. Head Coach James Chambers has brought back several players from 2024, including Zach Zandi (six goals, four assists) and Yosuke Hanya (five goals, two assists).

Last year's leading goal scorer Ronaldo Damus departed in the offseason, but Colorado Springs has welcomed some key new additions, most notably midfielder Charlie Adams. In his first two appearances, the USL veteran has recorded an impressive 97.3% passing accuracy.

Head-to-Head

In 16 previous meetings, Sacramento and Colorado Springs have earned seven wins apiece, splitting the points just twice. Both clubs have maintained home field advantage, with Republic FC posting a 4-2-1 record at Heart Health Park.

Last season, the Indomitable Club claimed victory in the first head-to-head as Russell Cicerone and Trevor Amann found the back of the net at Weidner Field. But it was the regular season finale that proved to be the difference maker for both teams. With playoff positions up for grabs, both Republic FC and Switchbacks FC were in the mix for the final three spots that guaranteed hosting rights for the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

With time running out, Colorado Springs' Juan Tejada found the breakthrough goal to secure the number two seed - a position that would later give them home field advantage throughout the playoffs, including the USL Championship Final - while Sacramento fell to the fifth seed.

