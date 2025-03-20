Oakland Roots SC Surpass 15,000 Standard Operating Capacity for March 22 Home Opener - Expanding to 26,000 for a New Club Record Crowd
March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC is set to break attendance records as the standard operating capacity for games has been increased from 15,000 to 26,000 for the Home Opener on Saturday, March 22, due to overwhelming ticket demand. The final 1,000 tickets are now open in the old left field. The seats are on top of the action but have an obstructed view of the North goal. No further sections will be opened for Saturday's game. A 26,000 sellout would make Oakland Roots the highest-attended sporting event in the Bay Area this weekend and the highest-attended single game for any active USL Championship club.
"We can't wait for Saturday and to once again show that Oakland is a sports town," said Oakland Roots SC President Lindsay Barenz. "The cap for capacity will be set to 26,000 to ensure the best possible experience for our fans."
The standard operating capacity for Oakland Roots games is 15,000, with any attendance beyond that considered a sellout. For this game, the second bowl has been opened, increasing the maximum capacity to 26,000. This will be the maximum capacity for the night to ensure adequate parking, concessions, and security.
Keep Oakland sports thriving forever, get your season membership now. For more information, call (510) 488-1144 or email tickets@rootssc.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2025
- Oakland Roots SC Surpass 15,000 Standard Operating Capacity for March 22 Home Opener - Expanding to 26,000 for a New Club Record Crowd - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Announce Partnership with Metta Performance - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Hartford Athletic - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Michael Adedokun on Loan from CF Montréal - Lexington Sporting Club
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC at FC Tulsa - North Carolina FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Two New Academy Contract Players for 2025 - Oakland Roots
- San Antonio FC Defender Shannon Gomez, Midfielder Mohamed Omar Receive International Call-Ups - San Antonio FC
- Miami FC Signs Defensive Midfielder Nacho Jiménez - Miami FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Rhode Island FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Advance in U.S. Open Cup with 5-1 Win over Harpos FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Monterey Bay Advances to the Second Round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup With 4-0 Win at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Advance in U.S. Open Cup with 5-1 Win Over Harpos FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Oakland Roots SC Surpass 15,000 Standard Operating Capacity for March 22 Home Opener - Expanding to 26,000 for a New Club Record Crowd
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Two New Academy Contract Players for 2025
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Renew Oakland Centric Partnership with Visit Oakland
- Takeaways from Roots' Seaside Stumble at Monterey Bay FC
- Roots Fall, 2-3, to Seaside Rivals Monterey Bay FC