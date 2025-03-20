Oakland Roots SC Surpass 15,000 Standard Operating Capacity for March 22 Home Opener - Expanding to 26,000 for a New Club Record Crowd

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC is set to break attendance records as the standard operating capacity for games has been increased from 15,000 to 26,000 for the Home Opener on Saturday, March 22, due to overwhelming ticket demand. The final 1,000 tickets are now open in the old left field. The seats are on top of the action but have an obstructed view of the North goal. No further sections will be opened for Saturday's game. A 26,000 sellout would make Oakland Roots the highest-attended sporting event in the Bay Area this weekend and the highest-attended single game for any active USL Championship club.

"We can't wait for Saturday and to once again show that Oakland is a sports town," said Oakland Roots SC President Lindsay Barenz. "The cap for capacity will be set to 26,000 to ensure the best possible experience for our fans."

The standard operating capacity for Oakland Roots games is 15,000, with any attendance beyond that considered a sellout. For this game, the second bowl has been opened, increasing the maximum capacity to 26,000. This will be the maximum capacity for the night to ensure adequate parking, concessions, and security.

Keep Oakland sports thriving forever, get your season membership now. For more information, call (510) 488-1144 or email tickets@rootssc.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.