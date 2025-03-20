Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Michael Adedokun on Loan from CF Montréal

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club is pleased to announce the acquisition of midfielder Michael Adedokun on loan from CF Montréal, pending league and federation approval.

Adedokun, a 23-year-old Nigerian talent and 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner, joins Lexington Sporting Club after previously playing for CF Montréal in Major League Soccer. A versatile midfielder known for his pace, technical ability, and defensive awareness, Adedokun brings additional depth to the club's midfield heading into a pivotal stretch of the season.

Adedokun's playing career includes stints with Flint City Bucks, Dutch Dayton Lions, and Fort Wayne FC in USL League Two. He competed at the collegiate level for the University of Dayton and Ohio State University before joining CF Montréal as his first professional club in 2025 through the MLS SuperDraft. With experience across multiple competitive environments, Adedokun is poised to make an immediate impact with Lexington Sporting Club.

Adedokun's arrival underscores Lexington Sporting Club's commitment to building a competitive squad and further enhancing its roster with high-potential talent.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2025

