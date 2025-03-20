Match Preview: North Carolina FC at FC Tulsa

March 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







TULSA, Okla. - North Carolina FC travels to the southwest for a matchup with FC Tulsa on Saturday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET at ONEOK Field for Week 3 of the 2025 USL Championship season. This marks NCFC's first road match of the 2025 season.

After a Week 1 draw, North Carolina FC fell to first-place Loudoun United FC, 2-1, putting them sitting at 0-1-1 (1 point) and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

For the second straight week, NCFC was the first team to score after defender Rafa Mentzingen netted a pass from midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa in the 32'. Before the first halftime whistle, Loudoun's Abdellatif Aboukoura tied it up with a shot from outside the box in the 40'. Loudoun then scored the go-ahead goal in the 66' off a Ben Mines assist to Riley Bidois.

Da Costa is a familiar name in Oklahoma as he is the current all-time scoring leader in FC Tulsa history with 36 goals, while NCFC defender Justin Malou spent the 2023 season with the club.

SCOUTING TULSA

FC Tulsa is off to a hot start for the 2025 season, currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference, collecting two wins during the first two weeks and racking up six points.

Following a Week 1 win against Phoenix Rising FC, Tulsa beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0, which marked the clubs first ever win against Tampa Bay.

Defender Lamar Batista was named to the Week 2 USL Championship Team of the Week after recording one assist, two tackles, two interceptions, and eight clearances. Batista joined Tulsa from NCFC this offseason.

Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda was named to the Team of the Week bench for his second clean sheet of the season.

FC Tulsa faces a quick turnaround for Saturday's match after a 1-0 win over Tulsa Athletic in the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday.

NEXT UP

North Carolina FC returns home for Week 4 of the USL Championship season, hosting Southern Derby rival Charleston Battery at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, March 29, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here and the match will stream live on ESPN+.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2025

