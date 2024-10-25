Samuel Piette and Josef Martínez Win 2024 Club End-Of-Season Honours
October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday that Samuel Piette won the Defensive Player of the Year honour. Piette was also the recipient of the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy, awarded in recognition of the player who best embodied the spirit of "La Grinta" throughout the MLS season. Josef Martínez was awarded the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy as the Club's 2024 Most Valuable Player.
Following a preliminary selection by CF Montréal's technical staff, fans were invited to vote online for the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy and Defensive Player of the Year among the three finalists in each category. The Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy was voted on by the first team players.
In his eighth season with CF Montréal, this is Piette's first individual honours. In 2024, Piette played 27 games, including 26 as a starter, and logged 2,149 minutes. He maintained a 91.7% pass completion percentage, a personal MLS career high. The defensive midfielder also scored a goal and two assists.
Martínez scored 11 goals and registered three assists during the regular season, including six goals in the last five matches.
Since 2022, the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy has been an annual award given in honour of former CF Montréal player and assistant coach Jason Di Tullio. Throughout his career, Di Tullio demonstrated unparalleled courage and determination, particularly during his final battle with cancer. The "La Grinta" expression has become synonymous with Di Tullio's legacy at the Club. This recognition is proudly awarded annually to the player who demonstrated the fiery and fighting spirit Di Tullio embodied from start to finish and the mark he left at CF Montréal.
GIUSEPPE-SAPUTO TROPHY - MOST VALUABLE PLAYER (MLS ERA)
2024: Josef Martínez
2023: Mathieu Choinière
2022 : Romell Quioto
2021 : Djordje Mihailovic
2020 : Romell Quioto
2019 : Orji Okwonkwo
2018 : Ignacio Piatti
2017 : Ignacio Piatti
2016 : Ignacio Piatti
2015 : Ignacio Piatti
2014 : Andrés Romero
2013 : Marco Di Vaio
2012 : Patrice Bernier
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR TROPHY
2024: Samuel Piette
2023: Jonathan Sirois
2022 : Alistair Johnston
2021 : Rudy Camacho
2020 : Luis Binks
2019 : Bacary Sagna
2018 : Evan Bush
2017 : Daniel Lovitz
2016 : Hassoun Camara
2015 : Laurent Ciman
JASON-DI-TULLIO TROPHY
2024: Samuel Piette
2023: Mathieu Choinière
2022 : Tomas Giraldo
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 25, 2024
- Concacaf Confirms Details for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Austin FC Announces Nico Estévez as Club's New Head Coach - Austin FC
- D.C. United Announces 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions - D.C. United
- Samuel Piette and Josef Martínez Win 2024 Club End-Of-Season Honours - Club de Foot Montreal
- Keys to the Match: Familiar Foe - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- Samuel Piette and Josef Martínez Win 2024 Club End-Of-Season Honours
- CF Montréal Rally Comes up Short in Penalties
- CF Montréal Begins MLS Cup Playoffs at Stade Saputo on Tuesday against Atlanta
- CF Montréal Blanks New York City FC, 2-0
- CF Montréal Takes on NYCFC this Saturday as Part of MLS Decision Day