Samuel Piette and Josef Martínez Win 2024 Club End-Of-Season Honours

October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday that Samuel Piette won the Defensive Player of the Year honour. Piette was also the recipient of the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy, awarded in recognition of the player who best embodied the spirit of "La Grinta" throughout the MLS season. Josef Martínez was awarded the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy as the Club's 2024 Most Valuable Player.

Following a preliminary selection by CF Montréal's technical staff, fans were invited to vote online for the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy and Defensive Player of the Year among the three finalists in each category. The Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy was voted on by the first team players.

In his eighth season with CF Montréal, this is Piette's first individual honours. In 2024, Piette played 27 games, including 26 as a starter, and logged 2,149 minutes. He maintained a 91.7% pass completion percentage, a personal MLS career high. The defensive midfielder also scored a goal and two assists.

Martínez scored 11 goals and registered three assists during the regular season, including six goals in the last five matches.

Since 2022, the Jason-Di-Tullio Trophy has been an annual award given in honour of former CF Montréal player and assistant coach Jason Di Tullio. Throughout his career, Di Tullio demonstrated unparalleled courage and determination, particularly during his final battle with cancer. The "La Grinta" expression has become synonymous with Di Tullio's legacy at the Club. This recognition is proudly awarded annually to the player who demonstrated the fiery and fighting spirit Di Tullio embodied from start to finish and the mark he left at CF Montréal.

GIUSEPPE-SAPUTO TROPHY - MOST VALUABLE PLAYER (MLS ERA)

2024: Josef Martínez

2023: Mathieu Choinière

2022 : Romell Quioto

2021 : Djordje Mihailovic

2020 : Romell Quioto

2019 : Orji Okwonkwo

2018 : Ignacio Piatti

2017 : Ignacio Piatti

2016 : Ignacio Piatti

2015 : Ignacio Piatti

2014 : Andrés Romero

2013 : Marco Di Vaio

2012 : Patrice Bernier

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR TROPHY

2024: Samuel Piette

2023: Jonathan Sirois

2022 : Alistair Johnston

2021 : Rudy Camacho

2020 : Luis Binks

2019 : Bacary Sagna

2018 : Evan Bush

2017 : Daniel Lovitz

2016 : Hassoun Camara

2015 : Laurent Ciman

JASON-DI-TULLIO TROPHY

2024: Samuel Piette

2023: Mathieu Choinière

2022 : Tomas Giraldo

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.