Seattle Celebrates Sounders FC's Relentless Spirit as the Club Prepares to Host Houston in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - As Sounders FC heads into the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, hosting Houston Dynamo FC on Monday, October 28 in the opening match of Round One - a best-of-three-series - Seattle institutions are showing their support of the club in a variety of ways.

Fans can see Rave Green pride reflected around the city ahead of the match in the following ways.

COMMUNITY ACTIVATIONS

All Washington State Ferries sailing into and out of Colman Dock on Bainbridge and Bremerton routes are flying Sounders FC flags on matchday.

At Pike Place Market, the famous Pike Place Fish Market fishmongers are supporting their local club by donning Sounders FC gear and decorating their Market stall.

The much-beloved Fremont Troll - a mixed media public sculpture designed by artists Steve Badanes, Will Martin, Donna Walter and Ross Whitehead - shows his Sounders spirit as he dons a Troll-sized Sounders scarf from Sunday, October 27 through Monday, October 28. Fans are encouraged to stop by Troll's Knoll Park in Fremont for this one-of-a-kind Seattle photo op.

LIGHTING ACTIVATIONS

The Seattle Mariners support their neighbors by changing T-Mobile Park's magenta lighting to Rave Green on Monday, October 28. In addition, the statues of Mariners legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez, located outside the ballpark near First Avenue and Edgar Martinez Drive, wear Sounders FC jerseys.

The Seattle Great Wheel at Pier 57 is putting on a green lightshow for the waterfront on Sunday, October 27.

The Seattle Convention Center lights up for the club on Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28.

The Russell Investments Center's crown lighting glows Rave Green on Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28.

Seattle's iconic MoPOP - the Museum of Pop Culture - goes green for Sounders FC on Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28.

The Allen Institute, founded by late Sounders FC Owner and Seattle visionary Paul Allen, lights green on Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28.

Lumen Field and its recognizable arches are scheduled to light Rave Green in support of the home team on Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28.

The 520 Bridge is lighting its sentinels green for the club on Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28.

The Columbia Center and its crown lighting also go green high above the Seattle skyline on Monday, October 28.

Sounders FC enters the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference and faces fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo FC in the Round One best-of-three series. The first fixture is slated for Monday, October 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, FS1, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM), with the second match in Houston on Sunday, November 3 at Shell Energy Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, game three is scheduled for Sunday, November 10 in Seattle (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

