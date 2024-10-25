Atlanta United Falls 2-1 at Inter Miami CF in Game 1 of Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United's Brad Guzan on game night

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United's Brad Guzan on game night(Atlanta United FC)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Atlanta United fell in Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 series at Inter Miami CF 2-1 Friday night at Chase Stadium. Saba Lobjanidze scored his first career playoff goal and his 10th this year across regular season and playoffs, while goalkeeper Brad Guzan made eight saves to keep Atlanta in the match until the very end. Game 2 is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:00 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor Radio).

Miami opened the scoring in the second minute through Luis Suárez. After Miami won the ball back in the attacking third, Jordi Alba played the ball from the left wing to Diego Gomez inside the box. Gomez took a quick touch and laid the ball off to Suárez, who drilled a low shot past Guzan.

Guzan made a key save in the 26th minute, stopping a powerful shot from Lionel Messi from the edge of the box. Atlanta's captain came up big again in the 29th minute as Miami continued to put pressure on Atlanta's goal, this time denying Messi from close range. After the Argentine received the ball inside the box on the right side, he hit a left-footed shot off the near post that bounced to Marcelo Weigandt. The right back fired an immediate shot that tested Guzan again and the goalkeeper was able to parry away.

Atlanta leveled the match in the 39th minute through Lobjanidze. Pedro Amador received the ball on the left wing in the attacking third, dribbled inside and picked out a clever pass with the outside of his left foot to Lobjanidze inside the box. The Georgian winger struck his first time finish to the far post for his team-leading 10th goal of the season and fourth against Miami. Amador recorded an assist for the third consecutive game, increasing his total to six on the season.

Jamal Thiaré had an opportunity to put the visitors ahead in first-half stoppage time after he made a run between Miami's center backs and received the ball in on goal, however his shot attempt went wide.

After having to make two substitutions for injuries to Brooks Lennon and Stian Gregersen in the first half, Rob Valentino made two more changes to start the second half, bringing on Tristan Muyumba and Xande Silva for Alexey Miranchuk and Jay Fortune.

Guzan made another crucial save in the 56th minute, this time coming off his line to block a shot from Gomez after he was played into the box by Messi. A couple minutes later, Miami scored its second goal of the night off a set piece. Messi played a corner to Alba about 30 yards out from goal. The left back took a touch to settle the ball and hit a driven shot into the right corner for the 2-1 lead.

Atlanta's goalkeeper continued to frustrate the Miami attackers after Guzan made another stop on Messi from close range in the 72nd minute. A few minutes later, Silva had Atlanta's best chance to equalize when he hit a driven shot from about 20 yards just past the far post.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a subscription to MLS Season Pass for free for the remainder of the 2024 season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit apple.co/_MLS_.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 22-7 Miami

Shots on target: 11-2 Miami

Corner kicks: 11-4 Miami

Fouls Committed: 7-5 Miami

xG: 3.5 - 0.7 Miami

Possession: 60-40 Miami

Passing accuracy: 88-83 Miami

Scoring

MIA - Luis Suarez (Alba, Gomez) 2'

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Amador) 39'

MIA - Jordi Alba (Messi) 60'

Disciplinary

ATL - Derrick Williams 90+4'

Notes

Saba Lobjanidze scored his team leading 10th goal of the season and fourth against Inter Miami CF.

Pedro Amador recorded his sixth assist of the season and has recorded an assist in each of the past three games.

Brad Guzan made eight saves tonight, setting a new club playoff record. In the three matches Atlanta has played this past week, Guzan has made 22 saves.

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Brooks Lennon (Luis Abram - 21')

D: Stian Gregersen (Noah Cobb - 34')

D: Derrick Williams

D: Pedro Amador

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Dax McCarty (Daniel Ríos - 79')

M: Jay Fortune (Tristan Muyumba - HT)

M: Alexey Miranchuk (Xande Silva - HT)

M: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Jamal Thiaré

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luke Brennan

Matt Edwards

Tyler Wolff

INTER MIAMI CF STARTING LINEUP

GK: Drake Callender

D: Tomas Aviles (Ian Fray - 74', Noah Allen 90+2')

D: Hector Martinez

D: Jordi Alba

D: Marcelo Weigandt

M: Sergio Busquets

M: Yannick Bright

M: Diego Gomez

M: Federico Redondo (Benjamin Cremaschi - 68')

F: Lionel Messi (c)

F: Luis Suarez

Substitutes not used:

Matias Rojas

Leo Campana

CJ Dos Santos

Robert Taylor

Julian Gressel

Franco Negri

OFFICIALS

Allen Chapman (referee), Nick Uranga (assistant), Gianni Facchini (assistant), Ismir Pekmic (fourth), Armando Villarreal(VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.