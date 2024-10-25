Carry Momentum into Playoffs: Ingredients of the Match

Playoff season is here. Charlotte FC are heading into their first-ever Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs and will look to start off with a bang in Orlando. Take the 'W' in Florida, and Charlotte FC will be looking ahead to their first-ever home playoff match on Friday, Nov. 1, with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match:

Carry Momentum

There's nothing more important than heading into playoffs with momentum on your side. Every year, the hottest teams heading into the postseason tend to make the most noise.

Charlotte have just that in their arsenal. A 3-0 trot on the road to knock D.C. United out of the playoffs. Another clean sheet, holding the Golden Boot winner on lock. Nothing can have you feeling better than that.

Not to mention, it was with a mixed starting XI from the previous four matches. This shows that not only does CLTFC have momentum on their side, but they also have depth. Patrick is scoring, Karol is scoring, Liel is scoring, Pep is creating chances, Bronico is feeding the front three, and we could go on and on. So carry that feeling. Carry that momentum. "The real season starts now."

Hard to Beat

It's hard to beat the ingredient of being hard to beat. It's been working, and it has to continue.

Orlando are a side coming into playoffs red hot. Since the 2-2 draw at Bank of America Stadium, Orlando are 12-1-4. That's an impressive run of form and not something to take lightly, despite their loss on Decision Day to end the season.

Charlotte FC are undefeated in their last five, including three clean sheets in the stretch to end the regular season. Consistency has been the name of the game here (outside of what we can call an outlier of a match against the Fire). With Tim Ream shifting out to the left and Andrew Privett slotting back in the center, the defense has been clicking on all cylinders. Add in Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist Kristian Kahlina, and The Crown are one of the hardest teams to break down.

Let's not use the cliche too much, but we all know defense wins championships. So be hard to beat.

Take a Seat at the Counter

When you can be compact and hard to beat, that opens up the ability to counter. Charlotte will look to do just that. Orlando will throw everything they can in the attack; that is their style of play. The Lions have found their way to unlock Facu Torres in the attack, who has six goals since Leagues Cup play. If Charlotte can hold the line and counter quickly, that should open the door for scoring opportunities.

The beauty is any of the options now in the attack can pull this off. Pat, Karol, Liel, Pep, Kerwin, Brandt - it doesn't matter the who now; what matters is the how. All combinations are in sync and can work off the counter. Just look at the combination of Bronico and Biel in D.C.; who would have expected that?

This will allow Dean to pull strings when needed and make changes at any point. He said it on Friday: The Crown will be going for the win in 90 minutes. Take a seat at the counter and control your fate.

