D.C. United Announces 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions
October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has today announced the club's decisions on the contract options of several players, putting the current D.C. United roster for next season at 17 contracted players.
Players With Guaranteed Contracts (already under contract) for 2025: Matai Akinmboni, Conner Antley, Christian Benteke, Dominique Badji, Lucas Bartlett, Boris Enow, Kristian Fletcher, Jackson Hopkins, Jacob Murrell, Mateusz Klich, Matti Peltola, Gabriel Pirani, David Schnegg, Jared Stroud, Ted Ku-DiPietro
The following players had their contract options exercised for 2025: Aaron Herrera and Garrison Tubbs
D.C. United has declined the contract options for the following players: Alex Bono, Cristian Dájome, Nathan Crockford, Jeremy Garay, Tyler Miller, Christopher McVey, Martin Rodríguez, Hayden Sargis, Luis Zamudio
The following players were out of contract at the conclusion of the 2024 season and are MLS Free Agents: Russell Canouse and Pedro Santos
The updated roster, which includes four homegrown players, currently stands at 17 players and is listed alphabetically by position below:
GOALKEEPERS (0):
DEFENDERS (6): Matai Akinmboni, Conner Antley, Lucas Bartlett, Aaron Herrera, David Schnegg, Garrison Tubbs
MIDFIELDERS (4): Boris Enow, Jackson Hopkins, Mateusz Klich, Matti Peltola
FORWARDS (7): Dominique Badji, Christian Benteke, Kristian Fletcher, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Jacob Murrell, Gabriel Pirani, Jared Stroud
The club's 2025 MLS Regular Season schedule will be announced once made available by the league.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 25, 2024
- Concacaf Confirms Details for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Austin FC Announces Nico Estévez as Club's New Head Coach - Austin FC
- D.C. United Announces 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions - D.C. United
- Samuel Piette and Josef Martínez Win 2024 Club End-Of-Season Honours - Club de Foot Montreal
- Keys to the Match: Familiar Foe - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Announces 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions
- Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi
- Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi
- D.C. United Narrowly Miss Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff Spot After Loss on Decision Day
- D.C. United Lose 3-0 Against Charlotte FC at Audi Field