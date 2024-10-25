D.C. United Announces 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions

October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has today announced the club's decisions on the contract options of several players, putting the current D.C. United roster for next season at 17 contracted players.

Players With Guaranteed Contracts (already under contract) for 2025: Matai Akinmboni, Conner Antley, Christian Benteke, Dominique Badji, Lucas Bartlett, Boris Enow, Kristian Fletcher, Jackson Hopkins, Jacob Murrell, Mateusz Klich, Matti Peltola, Gabriel Pirani, David Schnegg, Jared Stroud, Ted Ku-DiPietro

The following players had their contract options exercised for 2025: Aaron Herrera and Garrison Tubbs

D.C. United has declined the contract options for the following players: Alex Bono, Cristian Dájome, Nathan Crockford, Jeremy Garay, Tyler Miller, Christopher McVey, Martin Rodríguez, Hayden Sargis, Luis Zamudio

The following players were out of contract at the conclusion of the 2024 season and are MLS Free Agents: Russell Canouse and Pedro Santos

The updated roster, which includes four homegrown players, currently stands at 17 players and is listed alphabetically by position below:

GOALKEEPERS (0):

DEFENDERS (6): Matai Akinmboni, Conner Antley, Lucas Bartlett, Aaron Herrera, David Schnegg, Garrison Tubbs

MIDFIELDERS (4): Boris Enow, Jackson Hopkins, Mateusz Klich, Matti Peltola

FORWARDS (7): Dominique Badji, Christian Benteke, Kristian Fletcher, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Jacob Murrell, Gabriel Pirani, Jared Stroud

The club's 2025 MLS Regular Season schedule will be announced once made available by the league.

