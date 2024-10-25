Keys to the Match: Familiar Foe

October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC will face FC Cincinnati in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

Familiar Foe

Monday's game will be the fourth meeting between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati in 2024.

Both teams claimed a victory each during the two regular-season meetings in 2024. City suffered a narrow defeat in Ohio early in the season before claiming a win earlier this month.

City can take a lot of pride from their 3-2 win as it showed the team's ability to score goals and be a threat against one of the better sides in the Eastern Conference. The two teams also met during Leagues Cup, in what was a rollercoaster evening for Nick Cushing and his players.

The Boys in Blue were on course for a famous road win thanks to goals from Santiago Rodríguez and Jovan Mijatović before a late flurry of Cincinnati goals handed Pat Noonan's side a victory.

New York will need to be wary of that threat on Monday. Cincinnati enjoyed a mixed record at home during the regular season. Of their 17 home games, Cincinnati won seven and lost seven. For that reason, City should approach Monday's game with a sense of optimism and confidence that they can depart Cincy with a positive result.

Momentum

Nick Cushing made no secret of how much value he put on momentum heading into the postseason.

City lost just one of their last five regular-season games. Compare that to Cincinnati, who managed only one win in their five previous games. That win came on Decision Day when Pat Noonan's side beat the Philadelphia Union to end their hopes of a spot in the postseason.

Cushing knows that if his side advances past Cincinnati, they will face further tough road trips. For that reason, a good start on Monday may not only benefit the team in the short term-during this three-game series-but also establish momentum on the road as the team pursues a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup Final.

Three

One thing that has remained consistent throughout Pat Noonan's time in charge of Cincinnati is his use of a back-three formation.

A back three is a versatile system. The wingbacks often signal the team's intent. When more attacking, they can push forward and stretch the opposition. When more defensive, they can drop back to form a defensive five and offer the team more bodies at the back.

Nick Cushing has previously used this system during his time at New York City FC. Pat Noonan has at times tweaked the forward line - between a front two and a lone forward - but typically prefers a 3-5-2, with Lucho Acosta the most advanced of the midfield three.

City have been a successful pressing side this season, and they may see merit in going man for man with a 3-5-2 system or maintaining their more typical 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 lineup given the success they enjoyed last time out.

The squad's depth allows Cushing the chance to change midgame, and that should make for a fascinating tactical battle during this three-game series.

