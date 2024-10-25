Inter Miami CF Defeats Atlanta United 2-1 to Take Lead in In Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

October 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF earned a valuable 2-1 over Atlanta United on Friday night to kick off the Club's third-ever playoffs campaign taking the lead in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Goals from forward Luis Suárez and left back Jordi Alba led Inter Miami to victory on the night at Chase Stadium.

"It was a match where what I liked the most was the control we had on the field for almost the entire game. We didn't make many mistakes that would allow the opponent to break out into space. We had five clear chances in the first half, and one of them came very close to the post. We were patient. I believe that if it weren't for Brad (Guzan)'s performance, the match should have ended with a clear difference," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Inter Miami took the pitch for the Club's first-ever playoffs home fixture with Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, David Martínez and Alba made up a back line of four; Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo lined up in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Diego Gómez flanked Suárez to lead the team's attack.

Inter Miami started the match on the front foot, finding an early opener through Suárez in the second minute of action. Gómez and Alba combined on the left flank before the Paraguayan midfielder set up Suárez inside the box, who struck with a first-time right-footed finish to the near post to give the hosts the lead. The goal was Suárez's 21st this MLS season. The assist, meanwhile, was the eighth for Gómez this MLS campaign and the secondary assist took Alba's tally to 15 assists.

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze found the equalizer for Atlanta in the 39th minute for the match to go into the break with a 1-1 scoreline.

Alba then restored Inter Miami's lead 15 minutes into the second half with a stunner. In the 60th minute, the left back received a ball from Messi on the left end of the pitch before taking a touch and unleashing a powerful left-footed drive from long range to send the ball to the back of the net. The strike took Alba's tally to five this MLS season, while the assist was Messi's 17th league assist in 2024.

The 2-1 scoreline would remain unchanged throughout the remainder of the match for Inter Miami to come out victorious and kick off the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win in a match that saw the team dominate in attack. Inter Miami concluded the match totaling 22 shots, including 11 on target and two attempts that hit the woodwork, to Atlanta's total of seven.

Next, Inter Miami and Atlanta United will play the second match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series next Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Luis Suárez (Diego Gómez, Jordi Alba) 2', Jordi Alba (Lionel Messi) 60'

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Pedro Amador) 39'

Misconduct:

ATL - Derrick Williams (Yellow Card 90'+4')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender; D Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés (Ian Fray 74', Noah Allen 90'+2'), David Martínez, Jordi Alba; M Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo (Benjamin Cremaschi 68'); F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez, Diego Gómez

Unused Substitutes - GK CJ dos Santos D Franco Negri; M Julian Gressel, Matías Rojas; F Leonardo Campana, Robert Taylor

Atlanta United FC - GK Brad Guzan; D Brooks Lennon (Luis Abram 21'), Stian Gregersen (Nathan Cobb 34'), Derrick Williams, Pedro Amador; M Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty (Daniel Ríos 79'), Bartosz Slisz, Ajani Fortune (Tristan Muyumba HT), Alexey Miranchuk (Xande Silva HT); F Jamal Thiaré

Unused Substitutes - GK Josh Cohen, D Matthew Edwards; M Luke Brennan; F Tyler Wolff

Details of the Game:

Date: October 25, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 20,673

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 60%

ATL - 40%

Shots:

MIA - 22

ATL - 8

Saves:

MIA - 1

ATL - 8

Corners:

MIA - 12

ATL - 4

Fouls:

MIA - 7

ATL - 4

