Salituro and Motte to Iowa, Shmyr Signs PTO with San Antonio

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that forward Dante Salituro, and goalie CJ Motte, have been recalled by the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Dante Salituro finished as the Americans leading scorer this season with 61 points. He led the club with 39 assists. Salituro was named ECHL Player of the Week February 18th through the 24th.

CJ Motte led Allen in wins this year with 18 and had a .910 save percentage. He had three shutouts this season.

In other news, Americans Rookie Forward Braylon Shmyr, was signed to a PTO today by San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

In 64 games with Allen this season, he had 24 goals and 20 assists for 44 points. Shmyr was the ECHL Rookie of the Month this past October.

He finished fifth on the team in scoring this year right behind Adam Miller (47 points).

