Stingrays Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, have announced that single game tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub will go on sale via the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and Ticketmaster on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

In addition, the team has announced a partnership with Bud Light as the presenting sponsor of the Stingrays during the 2019 postseason. All fans will be encouraged to #RaysYourGame and enjoy $2 beers at a Stingrays Happy Hour from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

Game 3 will be played at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, April 17, while Game 4 will take place on Friday, April 19. Both games will take place at 7:05 p.m. If necessary, the Stingrays will also host Game 5 on Saturday, April 20. Game 5 ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The team will offer a Family 4-Pack ticket package for both Games 3 and 4 that includes four tickets, four Stingrays hats and $10 in Cool Ray Bucks.

'Pay As We Play' playoff ticket packages are also on sale now through the Stingrays office and will ensure fans the same great seats for all home playoff action throughout the postseason.

