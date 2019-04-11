Houser Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year. He is the first Cyclone to earn this award.

Houser, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led all ECHL netminders with a record of 29-7-4-1, and was second with a 2.13 goals-against average. He also placed fourth in the ECHL with a .922 save percentage, and his 29 wins tied him for the League-lead amongst ECHL netminders. He allowed more than three goals on just seven occasions, and made 25 or more saves in all but 12 outings this season. Houser was also named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after a perfect 6-0-0-0 record along with a 1.17 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.

"Every successful team needs a goaltender who is consistently their best player, and Michael has been that for us all season long," commented Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas . "His competitiveness and hockey sense set him apart from other goaltenders, and his desire to win each day is very evident. We couldn't be more proud of him for earning this honor."

Houser is in his fourth stint with the Cyclones, having spent 41 games with the Cyclones during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and another 41 during the 2016-17 campaign. He has also appeared in 17 playoff games for Cincinnati as well, turning out a 9-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .915 SV%. He split last season between the Ft. Wayne Komets and Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL), and has also seen AHL time with the Ontario Reign, San Antonio Rampage, and Cleveland Monsters.

Prior to turning pro in 2012, the Youngstown, OH, native spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 141 games played from 2009-12, the 6'2", 192-pounder recorded 93 wins to go along with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 SV%.

