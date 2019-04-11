ECHL Transactions - April 11
April 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 11, 2019:
Florida:
Add Justin Auger, F activated from reserve
Add Grant Arnold, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Tonge, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Wade, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jeff Smith, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster [4/10]
Kansas City:
Add Mark Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Adam Morrison, G recalled by Hershey
Tulsa:
Add Stephen Perfetto, F assigned by San Antonio
Add Charlie Sampair, F assigned by San Antonio
Delete Adam Phillips, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2019
- Playoff Primer: Mavs and Oilers Kick off First Round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by Smile Direct Club - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- Lightning Reassign Spencer, Tammela to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gonzalez Signs with Texas Stars - Norfolk Admirals
- Houser Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Houser Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year - ECHL
- Bears Recall Goaltender Adam Morrison - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Weekly: a Memorable First Season - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.