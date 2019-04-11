ECHL Transactions - April 11

April 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 11, 2019:

Florida:

Add Justin Auger, F activated from reserve

Add Grant Arnold, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Tonge, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Wade, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jeff Smith, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster [4/10]

Kansas City:

Add Mark Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Adam Morrison, G recalled by Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Stephen Perfetto, F assigned by San Antonio

Add Charlie Sampair, F assigned by San Antonio

Delete Adam Phillips, D placed on reserve

