Gonzalez Signs with Texas Stars

April 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced Thursday that Digital Content and Sales Coordinator, Noelle Gonzalez, has signed with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gonzalez,25, heads to Texas after spending the 2018-19 Season with the Admirals. The Key West, Florida native graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a degree in Communications with a concentration in Public Relations. Gonzalez joined the Admirals after spending three seasons with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

After spending time in the marketing, media, and communications departments in Norfolk and Florida, Noelle will be stepping into the Director of Marketing role with Texas.

"The best call an ECHL President can get, is when one of his team has been called up to a roll they have worked so hard to get," said the Norfolk Admirals President, Trent Ferguson. "I am extremely proud of Noelle, and everything she has accomplished with the Norfolk Admirals. We wish her the best of luck and hope to be able to work with her again."

Norfolk concluded the regular season last Saturday Night at Scope Arena with a win against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2019-20 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

