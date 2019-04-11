Mavericks Stun Oilers in Game One with 6-4 Road Win

TULSA, Ok. - The Kansas City Mavericks took Game One of the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Tulsa Oilers Thursday night at BOK Center, winning by a final score of 6-4 and now lead the first round playoff series, 1-0. 12 different Mavericks registered points on the game and Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 39 of 43 shots by the division's top-seeded team.

The Oilers broke the seal 3:32 into the first period on a goal from forward Roman Ammirato. Eric Drapluk assisted on the opening score. Tulsa doubled up their lead to 2-0 three minutes and 56 seconds later on a goal from Steven Perfetto. Chris Forney and Steve Kaunisto assisted on the goal. The Mavericks responded in the latter part of the period, when Greg Betzold broke through on the power play with 3:35 left in the first period. Mark Cooper and Joey Sides assisted on the goal. The Mavericks were outshot by Tulsa in the period, 12-7.

Kansas City tied the game at 2-2 6:41 into the second period when rookie forward Loren Ulett tipped home a shot by defenseman Riley Sweeney. Sweeney and Mavs Captain Rocco Carzo were credited with the assists on the goal. The Mavericks continued their onslaught with their third unanswered goal, when forward Corey Durocher took a cross ice feed from defenseman Jordan Klimek and tucked it into the Tulsa cage. Defenseman Cliff Watson picked up the secondary assist on the go-ahead goal.

Tulsa quickly tied the game with two goals in the first five minutes of the third period. Alex Dostie netted both goals for the Oilers, first just 34 seconds into the period. Ryan Tesink and Perfetto assisted on the goal. Dostie found the back of the net at the 5:17 mark of the final period of regulation, picking up assists from Adam Pleskach and Jared Thomas. The Mavericks struck right back late in regulation, as Jared VanWormer buried a power play goal with 3:57 left in regulation. Raskob and Betzold assisted on the goal. Kansas City nailed down the victory on an empty net goal from Rocco Carzo, sealing the game with a final score of 6-4.

Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 39 of 43 shots by the Oilers. With the win, the Mavericks took a 1-0 series lead in the Mountain Division Semifinals.

Mountain Division Semifinals (KC leads 1-0)

Game One: 6-4, Kansas City - KC leads series, 1-0

Game Two: April 14 at Tulsa

Game Three: April 17 at Kansas City

Game Four: April 19 at Kansas City

Game Five: April 20 at Kansas City*

Game Six: April 23 at Tulsa*

Game Seven: April 24 at Tulsa*

*if necessary

