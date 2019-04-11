Lightning Reassign Spencer, Tammela to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning has reassigned defenseman Matthew Spencer and forward Jonne Tammela to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Spencer, 22, posted 15 points (2g-13a) and 34 penalty minutes in 36 games with the Solar Bears during the regular season. He also chipped in one assist and two penalty minutes in 11 games with Syracuse.

Spencer was a second-round selection (#44 overall) of the Lightning in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Tammela, 21, recorded 26 points (13g-13a) and 18 penalty minutes in 23 games with Orlando during the regular season. He also contributed four points (1g-3a) and eight penalty minutes in 20 games with the Crunch.

Tammela was a fourth-round selection (#118 overall) of the Lightning in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

