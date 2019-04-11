Playoff Primer: Mavs and Oilers Kick off First Round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by Smile Direct Club
April 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
In the 10 year history between the Kansas City Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers, the decade-old rivals have never met in the postseason. That all changes Thursday night at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma when the Mavs and Oilers drop the puck for Game One of the Mountain Division Semifinal at 7:05 p.m.
Series Schedule
Game 1: 4/11 at Tulsa
Game 2: 4/14 at Tulsa
Game 3: 4/17 at Kansas City
Game 4: 4/19 at Kansas City
Game 5*: 4/20 at Kansas City
Game 6*: 4/23 at Tulsa
Game 7: 4/24 at Tulsa
(*if necessary)
Mavericks vs. Tulsa
Mavs Record vs. Tulsa this year: 4-7-0-0
Home vs. Tulsa: 4-3-0-0
Away vs. Tulsa: 0-4-0-0
Mavs Leaders vs. Tulsa
Goals: Darian Dziurzynski/Mike Panowyk, 4
Points: Darian Dziurzynski, 8
Assists: Willie Raskob, 5
GAA: Mason McDonald, 2.64
Save Percentage: Mason McDonald, .919
Wins: Mason McDonald, 3
PIM: Rocco Carzo, 16
+/-: Dar. Dziurzynski/Panowyk/Sides/ Mark Cooper, +2
Mavs All-Time History vs. Tulsa
All-Time: 64-27-2-4
At Home: 35-13-0-2
On the Road: 29-14-2-2
Last Time The Mavericks...
Made the postseason: 2016, Lost in second round to Allen Americans (4-2)
Won the division: 2016, Central
Won a playoff series: 2016, Quad City Mallards (4-0)
Made conference final: 2013, Allen Americans (4-3, L)
Won conference: Never
Won championship: Never
Mavericks All-Time Postseason Record: 27-28 (two overtime losses)
Mavericks vs. Tulsa Postseason History
American Hockey Association
1929-30 AHA Championship Series: Tulsa Oilers vs. Kansas City Pla-Mors
Kansas City wins the five-game total goal series, 8-6.
1930-31 AHA Championship Series: Tulsa Oilers vs. Kansas City Pla-Mors
Tulsa wins series, 3-1.
1932-33 AHA Round Robin Playoffs: St. Paul Greyhounds/Tulsa Oilers, Kansas City Pla-Mors, St. Louis Flyers
March 22: St. Paul Greyhounds/ Tulsa Oilers 2 at Kansas City 4
March 23: Kansas City 2 at St. Paul Greyhounds 1
Kansas City won the Round Robin Tournament winning three games and losing one
1934-35 AHA first round playoff series Kansas City Greyhounds vs. Tulsa Oilers
Tulsa wins the two-game total goal series, 6-3
United States Hockey League
1945-46 USHL Championship Series: Kansas City Pla-Mors vs. Tulsa Oilers
Kansas City wins series, 4-2
Central Hockey League
1976-77 Adams Cup Championship Series: Kansas City Blues vs. Tulsa Oilers
Kansas City wins series, 4-1
Last Kansas City Professional Hockey Championship: 1992 Kansas City Blades, International Hockey League (Turner Cup)
Faceoff for Game One of the Mountain Division Semifinals is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. Game Two will be played in Tulsa Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. before the series shifts to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for Game Three on April 17, Game Four on April 19, Game Five (if necessary) on April 20. Faceoff for all three games will be 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
- Playoff Primer: Mavs and Oilers Kick off First Round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by Smile Direct Club - Kansas City Mavericks
