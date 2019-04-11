Playoff Primer: Mavs and Oilers Kick off First Round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by Smile Direct Club

April 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





In the 10 year history between the Kansas City Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers, the decade-old rivals have never met in the postseason. That all changes Thursday night at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma when the Mavs and Oilers drop the puck for Game One of the Mountain Division Semifinal at 7:05 p.m.

Series Schedule

Game 1: 4/11 at Tulsa

Game 2: 4/14 at Tulsa

Game 3: 4/17 at Kansas City

Game 4: 4/19 at Kansas City

Game 5*: 4/20 at Kansas City

Game 6*: 4/23 at Tulsa

Game 7: 4/24 at Tulsa

(*if necessary)

Mavericks vs. Tulsa

Mavs Record vs. Tulsa this year: 4-7-0-0

Home vs. Tulsa: 4-3-0-0

Away vs. Tulsa: 0-4-0-0

Mavs Leaders vs. Tulsa

Goals: Darian Dziurzynski/Mike Panowyk, 4

Points: Darian Dziurzynski, 8

Assists: Willie Raskob, 5

GAA: Mason McDonald, 2.64

Save Percentage: Mason McDonald, .919

Wins: Mason McDonald, 3

PIM: Rocco Carzo, 16

+/-: Dar. Dziurzynski/Panowyk/Sides/ Mark Cooper, +2

Mavs All-Time History vs. Tulsa

All-Time: 64-27-2-4

At Home: 35-13-0-2

On the Road: 29-14-2-2

Last Time The Mavericks...

Made the postseason: 2016, Lost in second round to Allen Americans (4-2)

Won the division: 2016, Central

Won a playoff series: 2016, Quad City Mallards (4-0)

Made conference final: 2013, Allen Americans (4-3, L)

Won conference: Never

Won championship: Never

Mavericks All-Time Postseason Record: 27-28 (two overtime losses)

Mavericks vs. Tulsa Postseason History

American Hockey Association

1929-30 AHA Championship Series: Tulsa Oilers vs. Kansas City Pla-Mors

Kansas City wins the five-game total goal series, 8-6.

1930-31 AHA Championship Series: Tulsa Oilers vs. Kansas City Pla-Mors

Tulsa wins series, 3-1.

1932-33 AHA Round Robin Playoffs: St. Paul Greyhounds/Tulsa Oilers, Kansas City Pla-Mors, St. Louis Flyers

March 22: St. Paul Greyhounds/ Tulsa Oilers 2 at Kansas City 4

March 23: Kansas City 2 at St. Paul Greyhounds 1

Kansas City won the Round Robin Tournament winning three games and losing one

1934-35 AHA first round playoff series Kansas City Greyhounds vs. Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa wins the two-game total goal series, 6-3

United States Hockey League

1945-46 USHL Championship Series: Kansas City Pla-Mors vs. Tulsa Oilers

Kansas City wins series, 4-2

Central Hockey League

1976-77 Adams Cup Championship Series: Kansas City Blues vs. Tulsa Oilers

Kansas City wins series, 4-1

Last Kansas City Professional Hockey Championship: 1992 Kansas City Blades, International Hockey League (Turner Cup)

Faceoff for Game One of the Mountain Division Semifinals is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. Game Two will be played in Tulsa Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. before the series shifts to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for Game Three on April 17, Game Four on April 19, Game Five (if necessary) on April 20. Faceoff for all three games will be 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.