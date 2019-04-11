Bears Recall Goaltender Adam Morrison

April 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced that the club has recalled goaltender Adam Morrison Thursday. The 28-year-old has appeared in 12 games with South Carolina this season, posting a 6-5-0 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, a 0.902 save percentage and one shutout.

Morrison had previously played 35 games with the Stingrays during parts of three seasons from 2012-15 before signing with Hershey for the 2018-19 campaign. After skating in Washington Capitals training camp at the start of the 2017-18 season, Morrison spent the year with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, earning a 18-14-2 record in 36 games with a 3.12 goals against average, a .905 save percentage, and one shutout. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound backstop has appeared in 158 career ECHL games with Utah, South Carolina, Reading, Fort Wayne, Greenville, Rapid City, and Wheeling and posted a 73-59-18 record with a 2.85 goals-against average, .909 save percentage, and 10 shutouts.

In 2014-15 with South Carolina, Morrison, along with teammate Jeff Jakaitis, set an ECHL record with the most collective shutouts in a season with 11. The White Rock, British Columbia native was previously a third-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2009 NHL Draft.

The Stingrays, who defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 2-0 in Game 1 of their first-round Kelly Cup Playoffs series on Wednesday, will return to action with Game 2 on Friday night in Orlando at the Amway Center at 7 p.m. South Carolina returns home to North Charleston for Game 3 next Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

Sign up for our 'Pay For Play' package now and get tickets to every home game in North Charleston throughout the postseason! For more information head to StingraysHockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.