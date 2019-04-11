Bears Recall Goaltender Adam Morrison
April 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced that the club has recalled goaltender Adam Morrison Thursday. The 28-year-old has appeared in 12 games with South Carolina this season, posting a 6-5-0 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, a 0.902 save percentage and one shutout.
Morrison had previously played 35 games with the Stingrays during parts of three seasons from 2012-15 before signing with Hershey for the 2018-19 campaign. After skating in Washington Capitals training camp at the start of the 2017-18 season, Morrison spent the year with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, earning a 18-14-2 record in 36 games with a 3.12 goals against average, a .905 save percentage, and one shutout. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound backstop has appeared in 158 career ECHL games with Utah, South Carolina, Reading, Fort Wayne, Greenville, Rapid City, and Wheeling and posted a 73-59-18 record with a 2.85 goals-against average, .909 save percentage, and 10 shutouts.
In 2014-15 with South Carolina, Morrison, along with teammate Jeff Jakaitis, set an ECHL record with the most collective shutouts in a season with 11. The White Rock, British Columbia native was previously a third-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2009 NHL Draft.
The Stingrays, who defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 2-0 in Game 1 of their first-round Kelly Cup Playoffs series on Wednesday, will return to action with Game 2 on Friday night in Orlando at the Amway Center at 7 p.m. South Carolina returns home to North Charleston for Game 3 next Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.
