Saints Point Streak Ends at Eight with Loss at Green Bay

January 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (25-10-0-1, 51 pts) fell 4-2 to the Green Bay Gamblers (20-16-1-0, 41 pts) on Thursday night.

Just past halfway through the second period on Thursday, Jonathan Morello redirected a puck past goaltender Gavin Moffatt and Dubuque believed it had tied the game at two. A Green Bay challenge overturned the goal due to goaltender interference, however, and Dubuque remained behind by a goal. The overturned goal came at the end of a power-play for the Saints which began with a Charlie Arend goal at the start of a 5-on-3 stretch.

Arend's fifth of the year came on a rebound from a Gavin Cornforth shot. Edison Engle recorded his sixth assist in eight games for the Saints on the goal and Dubuque had 1:44 remaining of a 5-on-4 power play. The Saints could not muster another on the chance and headed to the third with a 2-1 deficit.

Green Bay opened up a two-goal lead with a first-period tally on the rush from Elliot Gulley and a power-play goal by Aidan Park in the second. The goal was Park's 14th power-play goal of the year, the most in the USHL as the most productive scorer on the league's best power play. It was the only power-play chance of the night for Green Bay.

In the third, just after the end of the Fighting Saints' fourth power-play opportunity of the night, Park sprung on a breakaway and beat Jan Špunar to extend Green Bay's lead to 3-1 with just over 11 to play in regulation.

An empty-netter for Green Bay iced the game late, despite a push by Dubuque with the goaltender pulled. Michael Barron scored his team-leading 15th of the season on a setup by Cole Spicer and Matthew Desiderio. The goal brought Dubuque back within two with just over two minutes left.

Despite 32 shots on goal, the Fighting Saints could not find a way to beat Moffatt more than twice and dropped the third game to Green Bay this season. Špunar made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss, ending a four-game win streak for him.

The Fighting Saints season-high point streak ended at eight with the regulation loss.

Dubuque returns to action on Friday at home against the Western Conference-leading Sioux Falls Stampede.

