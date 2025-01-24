Hawks Can't Capitalize Versus Capitols

January 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Madison Capitols led from the early stages of Friday's game, pulling away from the Waterloo Black Hawks in a 4-0 decision at Bob Suter's Legacy 20 Arena.

Caleb Heil stopped all 24 Black Hawks shots. It was the Capitols' first shutout of the season and the third time Waterloo has been blanked in 2024/25.

The Capitols scored the only goal of the first period at 4:01. The Hawks could not clear the zone, and the puck ended up coming off the left wall to Mason Moe. He hit the net with a wrister from the deep slot.

Madison followed up during the mid-stages of the second. It came during a power play at 8:01; Bobby Cowan passed up a shot to slip a pass across the top of the crease, leading to a tap-in by Aiden Long.

Two shorthanded goals in the third period put the game out of reach. Gavin Uhlenkamp had the first of them just 18 seconds out of intermission. He capitalized on a breakaway when the Hawks turned the puck over just inside the Capitols blue line. Sam Kappell later added a shorthanded empty-netter with less than three minutes to play; Waterloo had pulled Calvin Vachon to make a late power play a six-against-four opportunity.

The Hawks remain across the state line on Saturday night, continuing their weekend trip in Green Bay against the Gamblers at 6:05 p.m.

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

Madison 1 1 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Madison, Moe 7 (Long, Jamieson), 4:01. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Madison, Long 12 (Cowan, Moe), 8:01 (PP). Penalties-Brady Wat (interference), 7:17; Moline Mad (interference), 12:36; Lansing Wat (roughing), 20:00; Moe Mad (tripping, roughing), 20:00.

3rd Period-3, Madison, Uhlenkamp 5 0:18 (SH). 4, Madison, Kappell 7 17:24 (EN). Penalties-served by Moe Mad (bench minor-delay of game), 11:39; MacDonald Mad (slashing), 15:25.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 4-12-8-24. Madison 7-8-2-17.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 4; Madison 1 / 1.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 8-7-3-2 (16 shots-13 saves). Madison, Heil 11-5-0-1 (24 shots-24 saves).

A-2,611

