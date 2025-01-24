Urban Shuts Down Fargo to Earn Goalie of the Week
January 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers News Release
Sioux City, IA - Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Samuel Urban has been named the USHL goalie of the week.
Fresh off a weekend sweep of the Fargo Force that included a shutout. Urban stopped 57 of 59 shots, compiling a 0.966 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA.
Samuel Urban has earned the USHL goalie of the week honor for the third time in his career and second time this season.
The Slovakian native recently competed on the international stage for his home nation in the World Juniors tournament. He appeared in four games and stopped 81 shots on 93 attempts and collected a 0.871 save percentage with a 3.16 GAA.
Since returning from the tournament, Urban has registered a 0.966 save percentage with a 1.00 GAA by turning away 85 of 88 shots.
Now in his third season with Sioux City the Arizona State commit has gone 31-24-3 in 61 games with a 3.09 GAA and a 0.897 save percentage. This season Urban holds a 2.99 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage with a 13-8-1-0 record.
With the sturdy play of Urban the Musketeers have climbed into a third-place tie with the Force with both teams having accrued 42 points and are 6-2-1-1 over their last ten games and since the calendar turned to 2025 the Musketeers are 5-0-1. Urban and the Musketeers return home to Sioux City for a pair of home games beginning on Friday night at 7:05 pm when they host the Omaha Lancers at the Tyson Events Center.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025
- Stampede Fall After Giving up Two Goals in 52 Seconds - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Hawks Can't Capitalize Versus Capitols - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Stars Extend Winning Streak to Five Games - Lincoln Stars
- Urban Shuts Down Fargo to Earn Goalie of the Week - Sioux City Musketeers
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Stampede on Friday Night - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Saints Point Streak Ends at Eight with Loss at Green Bay - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Gamblers Move to 3-0 against Dubuque - Green Bay Gamblers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux City Musketeers Stories
- Urban Shuts Down Fargo to Earn Goalie of the Week
- Urban Shuts Down Fargo to Earn Goalie of the Week
- Four Musketeers Selected to Chipotle All-American Game
- Samuel Urban Named to Slovakian Junior Team
- Urban and Murnieks Highlight Musketeer Selections for 2025 World Juniors