Cedar Rapids Rides to 5-3 Win

January 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - After trailing by three goals, the Chicago Steel (10-24-2-0, 22 pts.) got within one goal twice in the third period thanks to a three-assist showing from Adam Valentini, but the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (16-17-1-1, 34 pts.) staved off the Steel push to earn a 5-3 win Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Luke Goukler opened the scoring for the Steel in the second period with his seventh goal of the season, and Tobias Ohman and Chris Reiniger added tallies in the third. Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 29 saves on 32 shots in defeat.

The RoughRiders finished the regular season capturing all four games against the Steel.

Chicago was penalized just 39 seconds into Friday's contest, allowing Cedar Rapids to settle into the driver's seat.

The Steel killed almost all of the early penalty, but with two seconds to spare, a point shot from Joseph Mense made its way through traffic and over the left shoulder of Cloutier to put the RoughRiders up 1-0.

Cedar Rapids added another just over two minutes later as the team's top scorer Amine Hajibi wired a shot over the glove of Cloutier, making it 2-0.

Chicago ramped up its intensity as the period went on and were a post away from getting within one when Reiniger backhanded a deflected pass that rattled off the crossbar.

The road team exchanged its share of strong looks in the final moments as well, including a play from Nick Romeo who deflected a point shot on goal, but Cloutier made a strong save followed by another to turn away Romeo.

Cedar Rapids doubled Chicago's shots in the opening frame 14-7.

The Steel had a strong start to the second period when Goukler got around a defender at the blue line and made a beeline to the net, but he was stripped of the puck as arrived at the crease.

Later, Chicago recorded a lengthy stay in the attacking zone that began with Ohman crashing the net with a chance, but he couldn't pull the trigger. Shortly after, Kolin Sisson got a strong shot away from the slot, but it was kicked out with the left pad of Reyelts.

Cedar Rapids was gifted with a breakaway following a Steel turnover when a streaking Nick Romeo tried to go glove side on Cloutier, but his shot missed the net.

The Steel continued to threaten in the offensive zone when Adam Valentini created a chance in close from below the left circle, firing a wrist that ramped off Maxon Vig's stick and out of play.

With seven minutes left in the second, Hajibe sent a point shot toward the net that was impressively deflected on goal, forcing Cloutier to make a stop and then another on the rebound with his left toe while sprawled out.

Cedar Rapids broke through shortly after when Heath Nelson released a shot from the slot that was stopped by Cloutier, but Grant Young swept the rebound into the open net.

Chicago bounced back and broke the shutout bid for Reyelts two minutes later.

After a Steel dump-in, Valentini collected the puck behind the net and found Goukler in the slot who wristed a shot over the left shoulder of Reyelts to get Chicago on the board.

The RoughRiders limited the Steel to three shots on goal in the second period to take a 23-10 advantage into the third frame.

Just 44 seconds into the third period, Chicago jumped to within one thanks to another great setup from Valentini.

From just inside the blue line, Valentini sent a backhand saucer pass cross-ice to Ohman who rifled a shot over the right shoulder of Reyelts to make it 3-2.

Cedar Rapids pressured the Steel thereafter and had a strong look from Simon Seidl when a shot leaked through Cloutier but trickled wide of the net.

Later in the period, Ohman again got through the RoughRiders defense and sent a shot on goal that was kicked out with the right pad of Reyelts.

The silence in scoring ceased when the Steel emptied their net for an extra attacker, and Charles Blanchard scored with 1:04 left in regulation.

Chicago kept its net empty to attempt to draw back and succeeded when Chris Reiniger sent a one-timer from above the hash marks that made it a 4-3 game with 16 seconds remaining.

With the net still empty, Cedar Rapids put the game away with another empty net goal from Noel Ohgren.

The Steel will close the weekend on Saturday, January 25 against the Madison Capitols at 7:05 pm for Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga. The Steel will wear special military jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off online from January 23-30 with proceeds benefitting Wounded Warrior Project.

After two weekends away from home, the Steel will host The (Next) Eras Night on Saturday, February 15. For a limited time, Steel fans and Swifties can purchase the Red Era Bundle which includes two tickets to the game plus two Red Era t-shirts and two Chicago Steel friendship bracelets for just $70.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, January 25 vs. Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) | Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga with Special Jersey Auction Friday, January 31 at Tri-City Storm (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, February 1 at Tri-City Storm (6:05 pm CT)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.