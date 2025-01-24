Omaha's Comeback Attempt Falters in Sioux City

January 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA- The Omaha Lancers hit the road Friday Night in Sioux City, Iowa against the Musketeers. The Lancers had come off a loss Monday to the Des Moines Buccaneers.

In the first period, Lancers would draw first blood. Hunter Ramos would cash in to put the Lancers up 1-0 in the early going. However, mid-way through the period, Sioux City would begin to play keep away and dominate from there on. Forward Giacomo Martino would open the scoring for the Musketeers to help knot the game up at one goal apiece. Just less than two minutes later, Sioux City forward Tyler Dysart would score to put the Muskies up 2-1. 20 seconds later, Sioux City would tack on another with this one coming off the stick of forward Tate Pritchard to make it 3-1. Just over two minutes later, Nikita Klepov would stretch Sioux City's lead yet again to make it 4- 1. Tate Pritchard would get another for himself to make it a commanding 5-1 Musketeers advantage. Finally, defenseman Jake Delaney would cap off the opening period to make it a 6-1 Sioux City lead.

In the second period, the Lancers would fight back a little bit with forward Sam Scheetz getting on the board to cut the deficit to back within 4. Later in the middle frame, Hunter Ramos would get another for the Lancers as Ramos would receive a feed before sending the puck top-shelf to cut the deficit in half at 6-3.

The third period would remain scoreless until late into the frame when forward Nick Sykora scored against his former team to help the Musketeers to a 7-3 win. The Lancers are back in action tomorrow night at the Ice Box to take on the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.