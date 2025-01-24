Fighting Five: Saints Host Stampede on Friday Night

January 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (25-10-0-1, 51 pts) host the Sioux Falls Stampede (23-8-1-1, 48 pts) on Friday night as the top teams in each conference meet in Dubuque.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Power Punch

Charlie Arend scored his fifth goal of the season on Thursday in Green Bay, converting on the power play in the second period.

The goal helped lift the Saints power play to 21.8% on the season and marked the eighth-straight game with a power-play goal for Dubuque.

2. Home Cooking

Friday's game against Sioux Falls begins a five-game homestand for Dubuque, the team's longest of the season.

The Saints have a 10-5-0-0 record at ImOn Arena so far this season and Friday's game begins a stretch of three-straight against the top-three teams in the Western Conference.

3. Engle Excels

In just his eighth game for the Fighting Saints on Thursday, Edison Engle recorded his sixth assist and seventh total point on a power-play goal in the second period.

Engle has nearly doubled his point total from 20 games with Des Moines to start the season after joining the Saints in late December with four assists on the season.

4. Barron Blitz

Michael Barron extended his point-streak to four games with a goal on Thursday night, tying his longest streak of the season. Barron has three goals in that stretch and has points in seven of his last eight games.

The second-year Saint leads the team with 15 goals and 32 points this season. Barron is three points shy of his total from his rookie season.

5. Stampede Stories

Sioux Falls is the second-highest scoring team in the USHL and does most of its damage at even strength. Just 17 of the Stampede's 136 goals have come on the power-play, but Sioux Falls' penalty kill is the second best in the USHL at 84.6%.

Friday will be the Stampede's first visit to Dubuque since Feb. 29, 2020, a 4-2 win for Dubuque. Mark Cheremeta scored twice in a four-goal second period for the Saints.

Friday's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

