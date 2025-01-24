Stampede Fall After Giving up Two Goals in 52 Seconds

January 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Dubuque, Iowa - The Sioux Falls Stampede suffered their ninth regulation loss of the season in a close 3-2 battle against the league-leading Dubuque Fighting Saints. Despite the defeat, leading scorer Ethan Wyttenbach shone with both Stampede goals, including a power-play tally. Goaltender Aiden Wright made his 22nd appearance of the season, recording 22 saves.

The first period began at a fast pace, with the Stampede striking first at 6:31. Ethan Wyttenbach notched his 16th goal of the season, finishing a tic-tac-toe play orchestrated by linemates Sam Spehar and Reid Varkonyi. Wright made several key saves, including on a breakaway, before Dubuque's Jonathan Morello tied the game at 11:54. Just 53 seconds later, the Fighting Saints took the lead as Edison Engle scored his second goal of the season. The Stampede entered the locker room trailing by one goal after being outshot 15-10.

The second period was dominated by penalties. Dubuque's Torkel Jennersjo was called for the night's first penalty at 12:13, followed by another Saints penalty just a minute and a half later, giving the Stampede a 5-on-3 power play. However, Sioux Falls failed to capitalize. Dubuque committed a third penalty with just 27 seconds left in the period, but the Stampede again came up empty despite outshooting the Saints 10-4.

The third period began with the remaining Stampede power-play time ticking away without results. The game seemed destined to end quietly until Jennersjo took his second penalty of the night for checking from behind. With nine seconds left in the penalty, goaltender Aiden Wright headed to the bench, giving Sioux Falls a 6-on-4 advantage. Despite several attempts, the Fighting Saints scored an empty-net goal, extending their lead to 3-1.

The Stampede responded as Wyttenbach scored his 17th goal of the season, assisted by Reid Varkonyi and Matthew Grimes, but the late push wasn't enough. Dubuque secured the win, 3-2.

Sioux Falls outshot Dubuque 30-25.

Aiden Wright spent 58:35 in net, made 22 saves, and now holds a record of 15-5-1-0 with a .907 save percentage.

The Stampede will travel to Cedar Rapids to face the RoughRiders in a rare 7:05 p.m. game tomorrow night. Following the weekend, Sioux Falls will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for matchups against the Waterloo Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. and the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night. Tickets for these games can be purchased by calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.