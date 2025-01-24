Gamblers Move to 3-0 against Dubuque

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Forward Aidan Park scored a pair of goals to lead the Green Bay Gamblers to their third straight victory after taking down the Dubuque Fighting Saints 4-2 Thursday night at the Resch Center.

Green Bay's Elliot Gulley opened the scoring in the first period with a goal off an assist from Nick Knutson at 14:11. The Gamblers extended their lead to 2-0 five minutes into the second period after Park slotted home a goal past Dubuque goaltender Jan Spunar, but the Fighting Saints responded with a goal with under 10 minutes remaining as Green Bay took a 2-1 advantage into the final period.

The Gamblers came out firing in the third period, with Park scoring his second goal of the day shorthanded with 10:51 remaining and Zach Wooten tallying his first career Green Bay goal on an empty net six minutes later to give the home team a 3-goal lead. The Fighting Saints sent a shot past Green Bay goaltender Gavin Moffatt with under two minutes to go, but it was not enough as the Gamblers held on to improve to 20-16-1.

Green Bay was outshot 32-22 in the contest, but Moffatt stopped 26 of the 27 shots on goal he faced, and the Gamblers killed three of Dubuque's four power plays.

Green Bay's next home game will be Jan. 25 when the Gamblers take on the Waterloo Black Hawks at 6:05 p.m. at the Resch Center. The game will be Dash For Cash Night, Lego Night, Family Night and Skate With Night, buy your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

