Gamblers Fall to Team USA 3-1

March 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay forward Aidan Park tallied his 56th point of the season with a goal in the second period, but the Gamblers fell to the U-18 Team USA NTDP 3-1 Friday night at the Resch Center for UA400 Night, College Night and Mini Stick Giveaway Night.

Team USA's Jack Murtagh opened the scoring with 20 seconds to go in the first period when he snuck a shot past Green Bay goaltender Leo Henriquez. The Gamblers tied the game 5:38 into the second period when Aidan Park stole the puck from Team USA and drove down the ice before slotting home his 27th score of the season.

Team USA retook the lead later in the second period after a goal from Chad Lentz off an assist from Jake Stuart. The Americans added an insurance goal 28 seconds into the third period to take home the victory.

Green Bay, which dropped to 25-24-1-1, outshot Team USA 27-25 and the Gamblers totaled 37 penalty minutes. Green Bay's Nick Knutson received a major penalty for fighting and two game misconducts while five other Gamblers were called for roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct, charging and hooking. Henriquez finished the game with 18 saves.

Green Bay returns to the Resch Center March 8 to face off against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program at 6:05 p.m. for Harry Potter Night, Family Night and Skate With Night, your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

