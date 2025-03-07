Late Deals Relocate Hawks Alumni

Waterloo, Iowa - Tom Novak could make his Pittsburgh Penguins debut tonight, and Craig Smith may skate as a Detroit Red Wing for the first time early next week.

The two former Waterloo Black Hawks forwards were moved in separate deals during the final 48 hours before the NHL trade deadline. Novak had spent his entire NHL career with the Nashville Predators. Smith also debuted with Nashville, but Detroit will be his fifth club during the past three seasons.

Late Thursday, Pittsburgh acquired Novak and defenseman Luke Schenn from Nashville in exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick. The former Hawk skated in 52 games during 2024/25, registering 13 goals, nine assists, and 22 points. In 201 career NHL contests, Novak has recorded 49 goals, 68 assists, 117 points, and six game-winning goals.

Then just hours before the trade window closed Friday, Detroit added Smith, plus goaltender Petr Mrázek from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Joe Veleno. Smith made 40 appearances with the Blackhawks during the 2024/25 season, recording 16 points (nine goals, seven assists). He has accumulated 450 points (220 goals, 230 assists) in 968 games with the Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, and Blackhawks since 2011/12. Only Joe Pavelski has played in more NHL games among Waterloo alumni.

In Waterloo, Smith was a three-season Black Hawk, including the 2008/09 campaign when he served as captain. Nashville drafted him during the fourth round after that campaign. As a USHL'er, Smith skated in 157 regular season games, notching 49 goals and 68 assists. He helped the Hawks to a 2006/07 Anderson Cup regular season title and two trips to the Clark Cup Final.

Novak was a Black Hawk for one season. He finished second in team scoring during 2014/15, producing 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists), despite playing in just 46 of 60 games. He was also named to the league's All-Rookie Second Team. Nashville selected Novak during the third round of the 2015 Draft.

Former Black Hawks Mark Eaton, Peter Ferraro, Chris Ferraro, and Mark Friedman have all played previously for Pittsburgh. Eaton was a member of the Penguins' 2009 Stanley Cup championship team. Meanwhile, Smith will become the first former Waterloo player to skate for Detroit since Tom Bissett during the winter of 1990/91.

A dozen Waterloo alumni have played in the NHL this season. Besides Smith and Novak, three others (Vinnie Hinostroza, Mark Friedman, and Jack Drury) have changed jerseys since the schedule began.

