Hawks Maintain Road Trend

March 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Brendan McMorrow produced a hat trick - which included Friday's game-winning goal - during a 5-1 victory over the Tri-City Storm at Viaero Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

The road team won all four games in the head-to-head series between the Hawks and Storm. Waterloo finished with a 5-4 edge in series points against Tri-City. McMorrow's hat trick was the first by a Black Hawk since Reid Morich recorded one on October 13th, also during a Waterloo road victory against Tri-City.

Grady Deering produced the only goal during the first period. At 9:06, Hunter Ramos gained possession of the puck near the top of the left circle. He cut toward the side of the net, flipping a pass to Deering waiting at the top of the crease. Deering was able to lift his chance into the net as he was being knocked to the ice.

Cole Ward tied the game 25 seconds into the second period. Triggering a shot from the left point, the attempt hit a Waterloo defender and ricocheted past Kam Hendrickson.

Waterloo went back in front before the second intermission, producing a pair of power play goals. The teams were skating five-on-three at 5:20 when Ramos' shot popped out of Michel Pradel's glove. McMorrow was there to keep the play alive, and the go-ahead score came as the loose puck was knocked across the goal line.

McMorrow scored again with Waterloo back on the power play and just 32 seconds left before the break. His initial shot was stopped, but he controlled the rebound, cut behind the net, and scored on a backhanded wraparound.

Bradley Walker added to Waterloo's lead with 7:21 left in regulation. Advancing on right wing, he nudged the puck around a defender. It also eluded Pradel at the edge of the crease, leaving Walker with an open net.

Tri-City sent a sixth attacker to the ice with four minutes remaining, setting up McMorrow's hat trick in unlikely fashion. The Storm had possession in the high slot; McMorrow put himself into the shooting late. He blocked a Tri-City shot which caromed down the length of the rink, rolling in between the open goalposts.

Hendrickson earned the win, stopping 26 of 27 shots.

The Black Hawks move on to Lincoln Saturday. The matchup with the Stars is the middle game of three-in-a-row on the road.

Waterloo 1 2 2 - 5

Tri-City 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Deering 10 (Ramos, Misiak), 9:06. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Tri-City, Ward 2 0:25. 3, Waterloo, McMorrow 17 (Ramos, Compton), 5:20 (PP). 4, Waterloo, McMorrow 18 (Compton), 19:28 (PP). Penalties-Hewson Wat (roughing), 2:44; Pardue Tc (cross checking), 3:30; Mallgrave Wat (tripping), 12:11; Ziskie Tc (holding), 18:58.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Walker 5 (Schultz, Mason), 12:39. 6, Waterloo, McMorrow 19 17:49 (EN). Penalties-Nolan Tc (tripping), 3:22; Walker Wat (tripping), 6:19; Bloomer Tc (slashing), 13:05; Bogas Wat (roughing), 18:17; Hjelm Tc (roughing), 18:17.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 11-15-17-43. Tri-City 7-8-12-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 4; Tri-City 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 11-8-2-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Tri-City, Pradel 5-1-0-0 (42 shots-38 saves).

A-2,218

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.