Stars Bounce Back in Resounding Fashion

March 7, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars won for the 18th time in their last 20 games with a 7-2 win over the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (37-13-1-0) got three-point efforts from Tanner Henricks (0+3), Caeden Herrington (1+2) and Dashel Oliver (1+2) to bounce back from a 4-3 loss the night before vs. the Musketeers.

The Stars lead the USHL with 233 goals, 14 away from topping their single-season record of 246 from the 2000-01 season. Lincoln has now scored seven-or-more goals in a game 12 times this season.

The Stars found themselves on a five-on-three power play after a major penalty for checking from behind and then a high-sticking double minor shortly after. Herrington's one timer from the far circle struck Oliver on this right bicep and changed direction to put Lincoln up 1-0 at the 13:06 mark. Oliver's 21st goal was also his team-leading eighth power-play goal. The Stars improved to 26-2 when Oliver records at least one point and 15-0 when he lights the lamp.

Alex Pelletier added to the lead with his 14th goal of the season at the 17:40 mark of the first period. Hunter Anderson lobbed the puck to him at center ice from the Stars' defense and Pelletier finessed around the defense to go on a two-on-one rush with Kade Kohanski. Pelletier kept the puck and scored his ninth goal away from the Ice Box to make it 2-0, Lincoln.

Sioux City (24-20-3-4) nearly made it a one-goal game early in the second when Landen Gunderson came in alone a breakaway but he hit the far post. Lincoln took advantage of the close call shortly after when Kade Kohanski scored on a feed from Darian Anderson behind the net 3:02 into the period. Anderson nearly set up Janz moments before but his shot hit the side of the net.

Daniel Shlaine recovered from being the recipient of a checking-from-behind penalty in the first period by scoring on his first shift in the second. He entered the zone on the far side off a long, cross-ice stretch pass from Herrington behind the Lincoln blue and scored on a wrist shot at the 5:53 mark for his 20th goal. Shlaine joined Oliver, Gio DiGiulian and Jack Pechar as the Stars' fourth 20-goal scorer of the season. It's the first time Lincoln has had four 20-goal scorers in the same season since 2006-07.

Herrington made it 4-0 with his third point and first goal of the night on a low wrist shot from the far point 7:09 into the second period. He scored his USHL defenseman-leading 14th goal of the season and the Stars improved to 11-1 when he scores. He is also tied for eighth among USHL defenseman in points after his three-point night.

DiGiulian scored his 21st goal of the season and the Stars' fourth and final goal of the second period off a beautiful setup from Henricks. After a big hit on Herrington back in the Stars' zone, Henricks helped lead the charge north and cut through the defense in between the circles just in front of goaltender Samuel Urban before finding DiGiulian for a one-timer all alone at the near side of the net at the 12:55 mark. Henricks has recorded 18 points (1+17) over his last 17 games and he is tied for seventh among USHL defenseman with 30 points.

Bruno Idzan scored for a fourth straight game and for the 19th time 1:16 into the third period for Lincoln's final goal of the night. Oliver wristed the puck from the half wall near side to Idzan all alone in front of the net. He recorded two points on the night and has at least one point in 19 of his first 25 games with the Stars.

Sioux City netted two more goals in the third to break up the shutout bid. Aaron Sachs appeared in relief of Yan Shostak and played in the final 6:20 to become the second members of the Lincoln Stars AAA program to appear for the Stars' USHL team this season, joining Sam Kline. Sachs became the third goaltender to play for the Stars this season, marking the first time since 2021-22 that Lincoln used more than two goaltenders in a season. The Stars had only used four goaltenders over their previous 174 games prior to Sachs tending the net late in the third Friday.

Lincoln is back home Saturday to host Waterloo at 6:05. It's Educators Night at the Ice Box and teachers can receive discounted tickets by emailing christian@lincolnstars.com. Family four packs with four tickets and four meal vouchers are also available for $75 plus tax. Get your tickets now at lincolnstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.