Sadowy Reassigned to Griffins

December 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned forward Dylan Sadowy from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

??Sadowy, 22, has split his third year as a professional between Grand Rapids and Toledo. In 10 games with the Walleye, he has tallied 11 points (6-5-11), a plus-one rating and 22 penalty minutes. His 1.1 points per game average places third on the club. In six appearances with the Griffins, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound winger has recorded two PIM.

?In 55 career ECHL contests since 2016-17, Sadowy shows 44 points (19-25-44) and 56 PIM while also contributing four points (1-3-4) and six PIM in nine Kelly Cup Playoff appearances. A 2017 Calder Cup champion, he has posted six points (4-2-6) and 27 PIM in 57 career games with the Griffins.

?Originally drafted by San Jose in the third round, 81st overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sadowy was acquired by Detroit in May 2016.

??The Griffins host the Rockford IceHogs and Milwaukee Admirals on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Both games will start at 7 p.m.

??Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.