Senators Ink Carlisle to PTO

The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Chris Carlisle to a professional tryout agreement.

Carlisle has played in four games this season, two each with the Providence Bruins and the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he collected an assist for the latter during a game against Belleville on Oct. 27. The 23-year-old has also played 15 games in the ECHL with the Manchester Monarchs where he has notched five assists and 14 penalty minutes.

Carlisle has previously spent time in the Senators organization having played for Binghamton from 2015-17, appearing in 139 games and adding 28 points (seven goals).

During his junior career with the Oshawa Generals, Carlisle won an OHL Championship and the Memorial Cup in 2014-15 alongside his new Senators teammate Tobias Lindberg, whom he also played with in Binghamton.

The Senators are back in action Friday as they head to Pennsylvania to face Lehigh Valley. Belleville are back home on Dec. 27 against Laval and tickets are available.

