Amerks, Monsters Announce 'Great Lakes Rivalry' Series

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced together with the Cleveland Monsters today the launch of the Great Lakes Rivalry Series.

Having already met once earlier this season back on Nov. 7 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, the North Division rivals are scheduled to face-off seven more times throughout the 2018-19 season series, the first year of the rivalry, beginning with a home-and-home set this coming weekend. The Amerks host the Monsters on Friday, Dec. 14 at The Blue Cross Arena before the action shifts to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland the following night.

"Hockey rivalries are amongst the highest caliber of any rivalry that currently exist in sports," said Rob Minter, vice president of business operations for the Amerks. "With both proud cities sitting adjacent to a wondrous great lake, it only makes sense that our newest addition to the North Division thus becomes one of our major rivals. I spent several years in Cleveland and know the passion and support that their fan base provides. Matching that with the phenomenal and tenured support of our own here in Rochester should make for a fun, long-lasting and exciting rivalry for all. This is just the beginning of what will turn out to be a truly special pairing that will only grow and develop over time."

"We are very excited to announce the 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series' with Rochester," said Mike Ostrowski, senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Monsters. "We've heard our fans loud and clear that with our return to the Eastern Conference and North Division, our matchups with Rochester, our closest competitor by geography, and fellow Great Lake City, mean a lot. We look forward to this rivalry, this season and beyond."

Fans of both teams will have the opportunity to submit their ideas for the design and name of the trophy, which will be presented to the winning team at the conclusion of the regular season. Fans interested in participating can do so by visiting www.amerks.com/trophy to cast their vote. The lucky winner will receive a VIP experience that includes suite tickets to the game between the two teams on Friday, Mar. 22 in Rochester and an opportunity to meet select Amerks players following the game.

The highlight of the Great Lakes Rivalry Series comes later this month with the first of a special two-game home-and-home series of Nickelodeon Nights featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The promotional nights will take place in both Cleveland and Rochester with both teams hosting Nickelodeon Nights within their respective home arenas over the course of the season. The Monsters, who will host the first event at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 26, will wear Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed jerseys while the Amerks will sport sweaters inspired by the Foot Clan. The teams will wear the same themed jerseys again on Friday, Mar. 22 when the Amerks host the Monsters at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Foot Clan jerseys the Amerks will be wearing will be available for purchase through a silent auction held during the game in Rochester on the upper concourse of The Blue Cross Arena. Following the game, the winners of the auction will be able to take the ice and be presented with a "jersey off the back" from the Amerks players.

Remaining season series schedule between the Amerks and Monsters:

Friday, Dec. 14 vs. Cleveland - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15 at Cleveland - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 26 at Cleveland - 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12 at Cleveland - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 vs. Cleveland - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 22 vs. Cleveland - 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Apr. 8 at Cleveland - 7:00 p.m.

Individual game tickets for the 2018-19 season start at just $14. Amerks 2018-19 Flex Memberships are available starting as low as $17 per ticket, are on-sale now. Flex vouchers can be used at any Amerks home game in any quantity. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/flexpacks or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS. Amerks Holiday Packs are now available for $59 and include four vouchers, two tickets to a pre-selected Amerks game and a custom knit Amerks scarf.

