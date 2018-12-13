Philadelphia Recalls G Alex Lyon from Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, NHL affiliate of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced today that they have recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from Lehigh Valley for the third time this season. In addition, the Phantoms have recalled goaltender Branden Komm from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Lyon, 25, is currently in the midst of his third professional season. The six-foot-one-inch netminder has started seven contests for Lehigh Valley this season and currently holds a 3-4-0 record with a 3.48 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Over three seasons with the Phantoms, he has an overall record of 46-26-7 to go along with a 2.81 GAA and .912 save percentage.

A native of Baudette, Minnesota, Lyon has been recalled by the Flyers twice this season and appeared in one game against the Buffalo Sabres on November 21.

After earning the first call up of his professional career this past season, Lyon made his NHL debut with the Flyers on January 31, 2018. He would later earn his first NHL victory at Madison Square Garden on February 18, turning aside 26 of 27 shots in the process. All told, Lyon has appeared in 12 contests with the Flyers - eight starts - and holds a 4-3-1 record with a 3.12 GAA and .893 save percentage.

Komm, 27, has played 10 games this season for the Reading Royals and holds a 5-1-1 record with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

A native of Williamsville, New York, Komm is in his fifth professional season after four years at Bentley University. He has played in 113 games in the ECHL during his career and owns a 52-39-5 record. Komm was traded to the Royals on February 13, 2018 from the Manchester Monarchs and signed a one-year AHL contract with the Phantoms on August 31.

Lehigh Valley concludes a four-game home stand tomorrow night, December 14, when they host the Belleville Senators inside of PPL Center at 7:05 p.m. Limited tickets for the contest against the Senators are still available online.

