Martin Shines in Net as Colorado Shuts out Tucson, 2-0

TUCSON, AZ. - In a performance that was punctuated with highlight-reel saves, Eagles goaltender Spencer Martin stopped all 22 shots he faced to lead Colorado to a 2-0 shutout of the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday. Forwards Logan O'Connor and Scott Kosmachuk each netted a goal, while Andrew Agozzino and Ryan Graves each collected two assists in the victory.

Tucson and Colorado would each have three opportunities on the power play in the first period of play, but neither team would be able to find the back of the net. Martin stopped all five shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes, while Roadrunners netminder Merrick Madsen made seven saves on seven shots and the two teams headed to the first intermission scoreless.

The second period would again see both clubs earn opportunities on the man-advantage, but it would be Colorado's penalty kill that would produce the game's first goal. After skating the puck into the Roadrunners' zone, Graves would move the puck into the crease where O'Connor would bash it past Madsen to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 12:01 mark of the middle frame. The lead would hold, as the two teams exited the ice for the second intermission.

Heading into the third period of play Martin would make a barrage of dramatic stops to maintain the Eagles 1-0 advantage through the early stages of the final frame. As time began to tick down, Kosmachuk would barrel his way into the zone and through the right-wing circle before snapping a wrister past Madsen to extend Colorado's lead to 2-0 with 2:20 left in the contest.

Tucson would earn a power play in the final two minutes of the game and would pull Madsen in favor of the extra attacker, but Martin and the Eagles would keep the Roadrunners away from the back of the net to secure the 2-0 victory.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-7 on the power play but were a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, including O'Connor's shorthanded tally.

Colorado concludes its three-game road trip when they face the Ontario Reign on Saturday, December 15th at 7:00pm MT at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

