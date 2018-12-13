Redmond Assigned to South Carolina
December 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned goaltender Angus Redmond to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.
Redmond, 23 (10/3/95), has posted a 1-3-0 record in seven appearances with the Reading Royals of the ECHL this season. In 28 career ECHL games with Reading (2018-19), Toledo (2017-18) and Utah (2017-18), the 6-2, 197-pound goaltender has a 5-12-6 record. A native of Langley, British Columbia, Redmond has yet to make his AHL debut.
