Redmond Assigned to South Carolina

December 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned goaltender Angus Redmond to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

Redmond, 23 (10/3/95), has posted a 1-3-0 record in seven appearances with the Reading Royals of the ECHL this season. In 28 career ECHL games with Reading (2018-19), Toledo (2017-18) and Utah (2017-18), the 6-2, 197-pound goaltender has a 5-12-6 record. A native of Langley, British Columbia, Redmond has yet to make his AHL debut.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.