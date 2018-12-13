Monsters and Americans Announce 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series'

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced jointly with the Rochester Americans on Thursday the debut of the 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series.' In addition to one previous matchup between the two teams on November 7th in Buffalo, NY, the Monsters and Amerks are scheduled to meet seven more times during the rivalry's first year in 2018-19, with the winner taking home a trophy at the end of the season.

What will the trophy be called? That's where fans come in! The Monsters and Americans are asking for help to name the trophy and encourage fans to submit their ideas for what the new 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series' trophy will look like. Those who are interested in participating can visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/rivalry. The winner will receive a VIP package that includes tickets to the Monsters game against the Americans on April 8th as well as a photo with the trophy itself.

"We are very excited to announce the 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series' with Rochester," said Mike Ostrowski, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Monsters. "We've heard our fans loud and clear that with our return to the Eastern Conference and North Division, our matchups with Rochester, our closest competitor by geography, and fellow Great Lake City, mean a lot. We look forward to this rivalry, this season and beyond."

"Hockey rivalries are amongst the highest caliber of any rivalry that currently exist in sports," said Rob Minter, Vice President of Business Operations for the Amerks. "With both proud cities sitting adjacent to a wondrous great lake, it only makes sense that our newest addition to the North Division thus becomes one of our major rivals."

The Monsters and Americans will battle it out in the 'Great Lakes Rivalry Series' seven more times throughout the 2018-19 season. See below for the remaining season schedule between the two teams as well as promotional and ticketing information:

Dec. 14th @ Rochester - 7:05 PM

Dec. 15th vs. Rochester - 7:00 PM 'Grow the Game' Night TICKETS

Dec. 26th vs. Rochester - 7:00 PM Nickelodeon Night featuring TMNT TICKETS

Feb. 12th vs. Rochester - 7:00 PM Monsters Hoppy Hour TICKETS

Feb. 20th @ Rochester - 7:05 PM

Mar. 22nd @ Rochester - 7:05 PM

Apr. 8th vs. Rochester - 7:00 PM Monsters Hoppy Hour TICKETS

