Moose Sign Brent Pedersen

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Brent Pedersen to a professional tryout.

Pedersen, 23, is in his first season of professional hockey, recording 22 points (7G, 15A) in 22 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. The Arthur, Ont. product previously played three seasons of Canadian USports hockey with Laurentian University, totaling 59 points (27G, 32A) in 76 games. A fifth round pick, 126th overall, of the Carolina Hurricanes, Pedersen won an OHL Championship and Memorial Cup with the Oshawa Generals in 2015.

The Moose play their first home game since Nov. 24 tomorrow when the club hosts the Toronto Marlies for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Bell MTS Place. Saturday's 6 p.m. rematch features the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Red River Co-op, and is nearly sold out. Get your tickets for both games at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Brent Pedersen

Left Wing

Born July 5, 1995 -- Arthur, Ont.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 213 -- Shoots L

