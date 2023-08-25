Sacramento River Cats Announce 2024 Schedule

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce their full 150-game schedule for the upcoming 2024 season.

Action in the 2024 campaign begins on Friday, March 29 as the River Cats play host to the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) at Sutter Health Park. This will be the second consecutive year that Sacramento opens up with Salt Lake after starting the 2023 season on the road at Smith's Ballpark. The first road trip will take place the following week beginning on Tuesday, April 2 when the River Cats travel to face the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) in a six-game series.

"While we continue to welcome the best fans in Minor League Baseball during the remaining 12 home games of our 2023 season, we are excited to get a glimpse into the future with the release of our 2024 schedule," said River Cats President and COO, Chip Maxson. "Next year marks the 25th season of River Cats baseball and we cannot wait to share all of the fun, excitement, and celebration with our greater Sacramento family!"

There will be a total of 14 home series at Sutter Health Park, which includes two separate 12-game home stands, with the first beginning against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) on April 23 and continuing against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) on April 30. The other begins with the Rainiers on May 28, and finishes with the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) on June 4.

Sacramento will get the chance to host every Pacific Coast League team in 2024 at least once, and will see three opponents make multiple trips to Sutter Health Park in the Bees, the Aces, and the Aviators. The River Cats will also host the rival Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) once in 2024 towards the middle of the season from May 14-19.

There will be a trio of three-game sets hosted at Sutter Health Park in 2024, beginning with Salt Lake to open the year. The next comes as part of a home-and-away series against Reno that will see the River Cats host their annual July 3rd Independence Eve contest, and the last occurs against Albuquerque starting on July 19 coming out of the All-Star Break (July 15-18).

Much like this season, Sacramento will have all Mondays through the season off with the exception of Monday, July 1 when the River Cats play host to the Aces in Sacramento.

The River Cats will play at home on Easter (March 31) against the Bees and Independence Eve (July 3) against the Aces. Sacramento will hit the road for Independence Day (July 4) continuing against Reno, as well as Mother's Day (May 12) against Salt Lake, and Father's Day (June 16) against Reno

To close the final month of the season, the River Cats will spend 12 games away from Sutter Health Park beginning with a six-game set against Salt Lake from Sept. 3-8, then continue to Round Rock (Texas Rangers) for their only trip to the Ranger's Triple-A affiliate on Sept. 10-15. Bringing an end to the 2024 campaign is a six-game homestand from Sept. 17-22 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros).

Sutter Health Park hosts 39 weekend games in 2024, including 13 games each on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Fans can look forward to the River Cats tradition of postgame fireworks every Friday and Saturday.

The full 150-game schedule can be viewed here. Game times for all 150 contests and a full 2024 promotions schedule are to be announced. Join the 2024 Membership waitlist by placing a deposit at rivercats.com or by calling 916-371-HITS (4487).

