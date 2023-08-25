Bees Snap Express Winning Streak

August 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees pushed across a run in the top of the 12th inning to edge Round Rock 4-3 on Thursday night to snap the Express' 14 game winning streak. With Zach Humphreys opening the 12th at second base as the automatic runner, he advanced to third on a single by Jordyn Adams and scored on a ground out by Michael Stefanic to put the Bees in front. Round Rock got their automatic runner to third base, but Cam Vieaux induced an infield pop up to end the game and earn his first save of the season.

Eric Torres (1-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win. Round Rock's automatic runner moved to third on a wild pitch, but Torres retired the next three batters on two strikeouts and a pop up. After a scoreless six innings, Jack Lopez led off the seventh with his 12th homer of the season, but Round Rock answered in the bottom of the 7th with a leadoff home run of their own. Livan Soto delivered a two run single in the eighth to give Salt Lake a 3-1 lead, but the Express tied it in the bottom of the ninth on a two run homer by Dio Arias. Soto, Stefanic, Jared Walsh and Kevin Padlo each had two hits to lead the Bees' offense.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.