Dodgers Suffer 9-8 Loss

August 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







A three-run homer by the Albuquerque Isotopes in the ninth inning broke a tie and sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 9-8 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After Albuquerque homered in its first at-bat, the Dodgers took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a grand slam by Ryan Ward. A sacrifice fly by Yonny Hernández pushed the Dodgers' lead to 5-1 in the third inning. The Isotopes (27-22/54-70) then scored five straight runs to take the lead. Hunter Goodman connected on a solo homer in the fourth inning before the Isotopes added four more runs in the sixth inning for a 6-5 advantage. The Dodgers (25-24/75-47) knotted the score at 6-6, scoring a run on a bloop single into shallow left field by Jorbit Vivas in the seventh inning. Goodman then hit his second homer of the night - a three-run homer out to left field - in the top of the ninth inning to take a 9-6 lead. The Dodgers trimmed the deficit to one run in the bottom of the ninth inning when Justin Yurchak connected on a two-run homer out to right field.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers lost a fifth straight game and tied their longest losing streak of the season (Aug. 12-17), falling to 0-4 in their series against Albuquerque...This is the first time since Aug. 9-12, 2022 against Round Rock in OKC that the Dodgers have lost four consecutive games to begin a series...The Dodgers have now had two five-game losing streaks in the last 12 games and this is the second time this season the Dodgers have lost four consecutive games against the Isotopes (also July 5-8 in OKC)...OKC has now lost 10 of the last 12 games, 13 of the last 16 games and 14 of the last 18 games overall.

-The grand slam hit by Ryan Ward in the first inning was Oklahoma City's seventh grand slam of the season and second in a span of 10 days as David Freitas hit a grand slam Aug. 15 in Salt Lake. It was also Ward's first career grand slam as he collected his third four-RBI game of the season. Ward leads the Dodgers with 84 RBI this season and his 19 homers are second-most on the team.

-The Dodgers fell to 21-15 in one-run games this season. Eight of the team's last 14 losses have been by two runs or less and OKC has now lost each of its last five one-run games...It was the 33rd game of the season for the Dodgers to be decided in a final at-bat, with Albuquerque grabbing an opponent's 12th last at-bat win.

-Friday was the fifth straight game in which the Dodgers led in the sixth inning or later and lost. It was also the sixth time in the last 10 games that OKC led by at least two runs, and fourth time leading by at least three runs, but were unable to hold onto the lead...The bullpen has now been charged with nine blown saves in the last 11 games.

-The Dodgers have allowed 39 runs over their five-game losing streak and have allowed at least six runs in five straight games for the first time this season.

-Miguel Vargas' seven-game hitting streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-2, but he drew two walks and scored two runs as he extended his on-base streak to 11 games. During his hitting streak, Vargas went 12-for-27 (.444) with three doubles, five RBI and five walks.

-Jonny DeLuca continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, leading off for OKC and playing center field. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored and exited the game in the sixth inning in his second appearance of the rehab assignment. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List July 26 with a right hamstring strain.

-The Dodgers took the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats on Salute to Armed Forces Night and the game-worn jerseys were auctioned online to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Isotopes continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse will take place throughout the night. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.