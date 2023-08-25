Phil Maton Set to Begin Major League Rehab with Space Cowboys
August 25, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Astros' RHP Phil Maton is scheduled to begin a Major League rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday night at Constellation Field.
Maton is returning from an elbow contusion. The right-hander has made 54 appearances with the Astros this season, going 3-3 with a 3.04 ERA, registering eight holds and a save across 53.1 innings. Originally a 20th round by pick the San Diego Padres in the 2015 draft, Maton was acquired along with former Space Cowboys' catcher Yainer Diaz from the Cleveland Guardians on July 30, 2021.
All Major League rehab assignments are subject to change without notice. Tickets can be purchased online at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Friday is University of Houston Night with a Space Cowboys/University of Houston Corey Julks Jersey Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Houston Tents & Events and Freddy's Fireworks Friday.
Phil Maton Set to Begin Major League Rehab with Space Cowboys
